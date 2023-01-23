ACC basketball notebook: Notre Dame's Mike Brey has been contemplating stepping away for a while

His decision to step away at the end of the campaign wasn’t an abrupt choice Notre Dame coach Mike Brey made last Thursday when he and the school announced this season would be his last.

On Monday, during the ACC coaches weekly video conference, Brey said he contemplated about when he should do so during each of the past few years.

“Even on the plane coming back from San Diego,” Brey said about where his Irish won a first round NCAA Tournament game over Alabama last March after winning in the First Four in Dayton a few nights earlier.

“It was magical, and you thought, ‘Is this a good time?’” Brey said. “But I had these seniors coming back and a very good freshman class and you wanted to be committed to them, and we have been, but we haven’t had the year we’d like to have.”

Notre Dame enters its Tuesday road bout at N.C. State with a 9-11 overall record and a 1-8 mark in the league. The highlight likely, to this point, of the Irish’s season is their ACC/Big Ten Challenge victory over Michigan State.

“So around Christmas,” Brey said, “I started to have some conversations with my assistant [athletic director] like, ‘What do they call it, a shelf life? And I’ve got a shelf life, man,” and I’ve had 23 seasons and I said to him, ‘I think moving forward that the program needs a new voice.”

Brey, the winningest coach in the history of Notre Dame basketball, said he’d be happy to be involved in the Irish’s search for his replacement and that athletic director Jack Swarbrick has requested his input.

Brey is 580-322 as a head coach, which includes his five-year run leading Delaware ahead of landing the Notre Dame job in 2000. He led the Irish to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances.

As for the rest of this season, Brey hopes he and those veterans on his roster — Cormac Ryan, Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski — can make a run to finish stronger than they’re currently trending.

BC benefits from Post’s return

Notre Dame couldn’t get a win in the first game after Brey’s decision became public in large part because of Boston College’s Quinten Post, who tallied a career-high 29 points to go along with 14 rebounds in the Eagles’ 84-72 victory in South Bend on Saturday.

Post has been excellent since returning to the floor on New Year’s Eve after missing the first 13 contests due to a foot injury.

The 7-foot forward has scored in double figures in each of the last six games.

“He’s given us a little bit of everything,” Eagles coach Earl Grant said. “He’s just really been an impactful guy and I think he’s kind of getting going a little bit. He’s only five, six games in, so he’s still got a ways to go, but I think he’s headed in the right direction.”

BC hosts lowly Louisville on Wednesday and travels to Virginia on Saturday.

Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said Post is a difference-maker.

“They’re tough-minded defensively and physical,” Bennett said. “That’s part of their identity and they play well. They did a real good job last year and again, anytime you have or interject someone who is that productive, a player like that, that makes them a whole different team. Virginia Tech has experienced that without Hunter [Cattoor] and he’s a key player. It affects every part of the game for them and it’s the same with Boston College.”

Brown’s growth bolsters Orange

Culpeper native and former Blue Ridge School star Maliq Brown is gaining more and more comfort with Syracuse as his playing time increases.

The freshman scored a career-best 18 points for the Orange in their win at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

It was his fourth double-digit scoring performance in the last five games.

“He’s played about 30 minutes now in four or five games,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said, “and he’s been pretty consistent in those games.

“I think he caught Georgia Tech not aware,” Boeheim continued. “It’s hard to get eight layups in college basketball and he just gets in position around there and he’s getting better all the time, but he knows how to find his position and he stays pretty close to the basket and understands where there’s going to be an opening and is a good finisher around the basket as well.”

Brown is averaging six points and 4.4 rebounds per game.