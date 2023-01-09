ACC basketball notebook: North Carolina's Leaky Black expands his game

He’s known for his defensive prowess, but North Carolina’s Leaky Black enters Tuesday’s tilt at Virginia with a more well-rounded skill set than the 6-foot-9 forward had last year.

“He’s improved his offensive abilities to shoot the ball,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said about Black during Monday’s ACC coaches video conference.

Black, who has played in 138 games over his five-year career with the Tar Heels, is averaging 7.3 points per game while shooting 37.1% from 3-point range this season. Those numbers are up from the 4.9 points per contest and 33.3% rate he had from beyond the arc last winter.

“On the offensive end, every year the confidence [grows] to be able to make plays out there on the floor,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said. “He can shoot the 3, he can put the ball on the floor, he can finish in the lane, post up. He’s an excellent passer and the last couple of years he’s led our team in assist-to-turnover ratio.”

Davis said he thinks Black is the best individual defender in the country. He was an All-ACC defensive team selection for the 2021-22 campaign, but his all-around game is boosting the Tar Heels now, too, especially during their recent stretch with six wins in their last seven tries.

Black had 18 points, which tied for a career-best, in last week’s win over Wake Forest. To help beat Ohio State last month, Black’s assist on an inbound pass on the final play of regulation set up Pete Nance’s game-tying jumper ahead of the Heels winning in overtime.

Black has 24 total assists, and his 6.1 rebounds per game are more than the 4.3 boards per game he grabbed last year.

“He’s just a special player,” Davis said.

Miller to debut for FSU this week

Longtime Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said Seminoles freshman forward Baba Miller will make his debut this week. The Seminoles are at Wake Forest on Wednesday and host UVa on Saturday.

“We have been shorthanded all year,” Hamilton said, “because of several different things and we’re playing guys 40 minutes, 39 minutes and 37 minutes, so he’s going to be a welcomed addition because he’s a versatile player.

“He can play all four of the positions on the perimeter, so he’ll be able to give guys more of a rest and he’s efficient enough and skilled enough where he’ll fit right in. So, we are definitely looking forward to having another healthy body who can get into our rotation.”

Miller, a native of Spain, was suspended for the first 16 games of the season by the NCAA for receiving payment for a flight from his home country to the United States to participate in a basketball camp. The benefit occurred prior to FSU recruiting him.

Miller was a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

“I’m sure he doesn’t have it down because he hasn’t been in the fryer yet,” Hamilton said, “but he’s a high-IQ player, a high-energy youngster, so we expect him to play through any mistakes that he makes.”

Clark, Beekman top ACC in key category

Virginia guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman rank first and second respectively in the ACC for assist-to-turnover ratio.

Clark has 88 assists compared to 31 turnovers (2.84 rate) and Beekman has 65 assists compared to only 24 turnovers (2.71 rate).

“That’s important to obviously try to get a good shot,” Bennett said. “Every team wants to value the possession and if your lead guards, if they’re scoring some and creating stuff with a good, efficient assist-to-turnover ratio, that’s a positive.”

Bennett said it might even be more critical for his team than others since the Cavaliers’ total possessions are less than most of its foes.

Clemson surges to standings lead

The lone unbeaten in ACC play left is Clemson, which has ripped off five consecutive conference victories to start league play.

The Tigers (13-3, 5-0) were picked to finish 11th in the ACC’s preseason poll and had disappointingly dropped non-conference games to South Carolina and Loyola (Chicago) — two squads that are a combined 13-17 — so it’s a bit of a surprise Clemson has surged forward in the first few weeks of league action.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell said they made an adjustment to play bigger since the loss to Loyola, though, and it’s helped his squad defensively.

“The physicality we bring with extra size helps,” Brownell said.

Clemson’s 66.6 points per game allowed are the fourth fewest in the ACC.

The Tigers host Louisville and Duke this week. With a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday, Clemson would be 6-0 in the league for the first time ever. The Tigers' current 5-0 ACC record is just the second time in their history they've achieved that mark. The only other time they were 5-0 in the conference was during the 1996-97 season.