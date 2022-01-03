ACC basketball notebook: Bennett pleased with bench players' performance against Syracuse

Tony Bennett said he was pleased Virginia got contributions from reserves Kody Stattmann and Taine Murray in its win at Syracuse this past Saturday.
“Everybody who played had good stretches,” Bennett, the Cavaliers coach, said Monday during the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches Zoom call, “and when you look at some of our games, the ability to get some production, whether it’s points or some other kind of production from our bench is important. And I thought we got that from both of those guys, and even though [forward] Francisco [Caffaro] didn’t score, he came in the second half, righted the ship and did some things.”
Stattmann provided his burst of energy primarily in the first half as UVa initially built a double-digit advantage in the Carrier Dome. He had four points, two rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Murray had seven points in only 14 minutes of action, and he converted a key layup to keep the Cavaliers up five with about five minutes left in the game.
Those type of efforts are always helpful from non-starters, but could be necessary moving forward as programs across the ACC and all of college basketball – including UVa – work diligently to navigate potential coronavirus problems.
The Cavaliers had all of their regular starters in the lineup against the Orange, but only used eight players in total. In all 12 of their games leading up to Saturday, at least nine players saw action and in eight of those games, at least 10 players took the floor.
“We got hit by some COVID issues,” Bennett said, “so we had a couple of guys out and a couple of guys go and practice for only two days leading up to that. So, we weren’t sure exactly who we were going to have, but that last [coronavirus] test we received before we practiced [Friday] was important. We were close to possibly not playing that [Syracuse] game.”
Bennett said the Hoos are close to full strength again as they ready for Tuesday night’s road contest at Clemson.
He noted the Cavs are being cautious regarding the virus, but, “when you practice, you practice and when you prepare, you prepare and you can’t walk around on eggshells all the time, but you’re smart and sound without going over the top.”
Around the league, Duke is expected to return from its COVID pause when it hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Others like Virginia Tech and Boston College have been impacted recently by COVID, too.
“We’re not in the shape we have been in before,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “So, it’s going to take time to ramp up. We have to be careful in how we ramp up that we don’t binge conditioning so that you get injuries that would last far longer than ramping up. … You just have to handle it. No excuses, let’s go and we’ll be ready to play.”
Louisville leans on defense
Louisville is in the middle of the pack in the ACC when it comes to scoring defense, giving up 66 points per game.
But it tops the conference for field-goal percentage defense (38 percent) and is second for 3-point percentage defense (30 percent), and Cardinals coach Chris Mack will take that.
He said he was proud of how his team guarded in its win at Georgia Tech on Sunday, especially late in the second half.
“We have some really resilient defenders,” Mack said. “We have some very experienced and smart and tough and guys that value that end of the floor. Malik Williams is as good as it gets. What Jarrod West did to prevent their best player, [Michael] Devoe, from catching the ball at the end of the game when it was intended to go to him was just a very heads-up play. We got what we wanted being up three and not letting their best player take a shot in crunch time.”
Mack said the Cardinals’ identity is defense.
“It better be,” he said, “until we get our offense a little bit more on track and have a little more consistency with who’s playing and get some guys to shoot a little bit better percentage.”
Trending up
With its victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, Miami won its seventh straight game to improve to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. The Hurricanes’ other league wins came against N.C. State and Clemson.
Miami guard Kameron McGusty was named ACC Player of the Week on Monday. He averaged 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the wins over the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack.