ACC basketball notebook: Bennett pleased with bench players' performance against Syracuse

Tony Bennett said he was pleased Virginia got contributions from reserves Kody Stattmann and Taine Murray in its win at Syracuse this past Saturday.

“Everybody who played had good stretches,” Bennett, the Cavaliers coach, said Monday during the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches Zoom call, “and when you look at some of our games, the ability to get some production, whether it’s points or some other kind of production from our bench is important. And I thought we got that from both of those guys, and even though [forward] Francisco [Caffaro] didn’t score, he came in the second half, righted the ship and did some things.”

Stattmann provided his burst of energy primarily in the first half as UVa initially built a double-digit advantage in the Carrier Dome. He had four points, two rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Murray had seven points in only 14 minutes of action, and he converted a key layup to keep the Cavaliers up five with about five minutes left in the game.

Those type of efforts are always helpful from non-starters, but could be necessary moving forward as programs across the ACC and all of college basketball – including UVa – work diligently to navigate potential coronavirus problems.