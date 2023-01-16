ACC basketball notebook: Backcourt cohesion a big part of UVa's success

About 50 minutes prior to tipoff at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee this past Saturday, Virginia guards Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin stood in the right corner of the floor, behind the 3-point line.

They took turns shooting jumpers, trading conversation and were likely exchanging some jokes, too, given their wide smiles and frequent chuckles so close to the start of action.

But between the three of them, they’ve combined to play in 324 college basketball games and ever since last season — when Franklin arrived to UVa as a transfer from Indiana — they have shared the same backcourt, so no need to worry about their focus level.

“Anytime we’re on the court together, we have a lot of fun,” Franklin said Saturday after scoring a game-high 20 points in the Cavaliers’ victory at Florida State for their third win in a row.

“We hang out a lot off the court, too,” Franklin said, “going out to eat, playing cards and I think just being around them off the court brings the energy onto the court also. But honestly, it’s been like that since Day 1 when I got here.”

The three guards are tight, according to Franklin, and their free-flowing attitude is allowing the Hoos to benefit from the trio’s cohesion as well as their understanding of the game.

“Continuity and experience, it’s so important in college basketball,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said Saturday.

“I think you find that teams with more experience and with older players make fewer mistakes,” Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said Monday during the ACC coaches video conference. “[Clark, Beekman and Franklin] don’t get rattled in tough spots and they’re more confident than teams who have just been put together. Sometimes you have teams that are tremendously talented that can sometimes overcome a lack of experience, but they’re just cool customers.”

Saturday’s win for UVa at FSU showed that.

Franklin’s four 3s were as many he’s made in any game this season and when the Seminoles briefly chipped into the Cavaliers’ lead during the second half, Beekman and Clark answered. Beekman’s 3 pushed UVa’s advantage to nine points with 17:41 to go and after Hamilton’s club narrowed the deficit to seven, Clark responded with a traditional three-point play by driving to the basket for a layup and sinking the free throw after he was fouled.

“They play within their system,” Hamilton said. “They’re confident and they very seldomly make an offensive or defensive mistake and that’s what you get when teams are older and mature.”

Entering Wednesday’s rivalry meeting with Virginia Tech, Franklin is UVa’s top scorer averaging 11.9 points per game. Clark is averaging 11 points and Beekman is averaging 9.9. Clark and Beekman are first and second in the league respectively for assist-to-turnover ratio.

Their efficiency on offense has helped UVa increase its scoring from 62.4 points per game last year to 69.5 points per contest this season.

“They’re playing really well together,” Hokies coach Mike Young said. “… Reece, Kihei and Franklin are playing a little bit faster and their shots are coming a little bit quicker.”

Hoos up to No. 10

Virginia moved up to No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. Other ACC teams ranked this week are No. 17 Miami and No. 19 Clemson.

Duke, Scheyer search for answers

Normally a regular in the national polls is Duke, but the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) are not right now and instead are searching for answers, having dropped three of their last six games.

They don’t play until Saturday at home against Miami, so first-year coach Jon Scheyer said he’ll use the week to do some teaching.

“The main thing for me the next couple of days is our offense. We have to take a step in the right direction,” Scheyer said.

Duke led Clemson 52-47 with less than 10 minutes to play this past Saturday, but couldn’t hold the lead.

“It’s learning how to execute late-game,” Scheyer said. “That’s something for us that we did a really good job at the end of [the] Pitt [game] … but just understanding you’re going to play against different defenses.”

Tyson becomes double-double threat

Clemson, which has won seven consecutive games, is getting 15.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game from 6-foot-8 forward Hunter Tyson.

Both numbers are up from last winter, but his rebounds are up significantly from the 5.5 boards he averaged per contest then.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell said there’s a reason for that.

“He’s played more of the 3-spot,” Brownell said, “and I think that’s maybe helped him fly around in there, not having to put his body on another bigger guy all the time and he cleans up the boards a lot.”

Brownell said Tyson, “has a real nose for the ball and a knack for rebounding,” and that Tyson had always been a good rebounder in high school and on the AAU circuit ahead of getting to Clemson.

Forbes thought Appleby would fit Wake well

In 2021-22, Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes hit the transfer portal jackpot with Alondes Williams, formerly of Oklahoma, who went onto become the ACC Player of the Year.

This season, he’s done it again and found a perfect pairing with ex-Florida and former Cleveland State guard Tyree Appleby.

Appleby’s 17.7 points per game are second in the league and his six assists are tied with Clark for the most in the ACC.

“He had a lot of assists and he could score,” Forbes said about what led him to believe Appleby would fit at Wake Forest. Appleby averaged 10.9 points per game and racked up 125 assists in his last season with the Gators.

“I like guys that can score, but he also was a willing passer,” Forbes said. “And I liked being around him. I liked talking to him on the phone and that’s not always the case, especially for a 57-year old man talking to a kid, but I enjoyed visiting with him.”

He said Appleby began taking charge of the Demon Deacons almost immediately, starting with their summer trip to Europe and that’s when Forbes had an inclination, the move to bring in Appleby would work out.

“You find out who’s the leader because you can’t go home to your girlfriend or buddy down the street,” Forbes said. “You’re isolated in a hotel in a foreign country, so I thought he showed great leadership skills, but you don’t know those things until you get him.”