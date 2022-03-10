ACC baseball primer: Everything you need to know as conference play begins

Last June, eight Atlantic Coast Conference clubs earned a spot in an NCAA Regional.

And three-plus weeks into the new campaign with league play set to open Friday, ACC Baseball appears to be strong again.

Across the five major college baseball polls, nine different teams from the conference — Notre Dame, Virginia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Clemson, N.C. State, Miami and Wake Forest — are currently ranked.

Notre Dame is featured in each top 10 of those polls and is ranked as high as No. 3 by Baseball America, which also has Virginia at No. 5. Last year’s ACC Tournament champion, Duke, isn’t ranked, and the Blue Devils host the Cavaliers for a three-game series beginning Friday.

“As of right now, continue to do what we’re doing,” UVa senior two-way standout Devin Ortiz said about what’d he relay to his younger teammates about competing in conference series. “But at the same time, with just a little more focus. The ACC is arguably one of the best conferences in the country, so every game from here on out on the weekends is going to be a challenge. So, the advice is to just have a little more focus and to be a little bit better than we were the week before.”

Other matchups this weekend pit Notre Dame at N.C. State, Pittsburgh at North Carolina, Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, Florida State at Wake Forest and Boston College at Miami.

Here’s a closer look at the league as the ACC embarks on conference action.

The unbeatens

There are only three squads in all of Division I to go without a loss to this point in the calendar, and two of those teams reside in the ACC.

Unscathed is UVa (12-0) and Clemson (12-0), though the Tigers won’t start their ACC portion of the schedule until next week when they welcome Miami for a three-game set.

The Cavaliers have used a combination of unrelenting hitting to go along with dominant pitching to stay perfect. They’ve scored at least 10 runs in each of their last nine games, lead the conference with 12.08 runs per game, and also boast the second-best pitching staff ERA in the ACC at 1.58. UVa’s 13 strikeouts per nine innings are the second most in the country.

Simply, the Hoos have pummeled their early season foes.

In the case of Clemson, the Tigers have done well against a solid nonconference schedule with sweeps of rival South Carolina — an NCAA Regional team a year ago — and Indiana. They outscored the Gamecocks 18-6 in three games this past weekend.

Wake Forest had won 11 in a row prior to losing to Coastal Carolina this past Tuesday.

The sluggers

Both sophomore Jake Gelof of UVa and freshman Tommy White of N.C. State have earned national recognition for their respective torrid paces at the plate in the early going. White was the National Hitter of the Month by the NCBWA for February and Gelof was the National Hitter of the Week by the same organization for March 1.

Gelof's 1.211 slugging percentage is second in the country. Of his 17 hits, 13 have gone for extra bases, including his seven homers.

White has smacked an ACC-leading nine long balls to go along with a conference-best 32 RBI.

Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada, one of the top catching prospects in the league, has heated up, too with a .472 average to go along with seven home runs and five doubles. And Pitt catcher Tatem Levins has homered in each of the Panthers’ last five games.

The top arms

Over 20 innings thrown, Florida State redshirt sophomore left-hander and ace Parker Messick has picked up where he left off after earning ACC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year honors last spring.

He is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA and has struck out 33 opposing hitters.

At Notre Dame, a large reason for the Irish’s 9-1 start is their collection of pitchers. Notre Dame’s 1.41 team ERA is the best in the country. Starters Aidan Tyrell, John Bertrand and Austin Temple have combined for 53 innings and have given up only six earned runs between them. The trio has also tallied 61 strikeouts compared to nine walks.

Ortiz, who has pitched for UVa twice as a mid-week starter and twice out of the bullpen, leads the conference with three wins.

