On Wednesday, the ACC Board of Directors announced that if public health guidance allows, all seven of the conference's sponsored fall sports, including football, will begin competition during the week of Sept. 7-12.
“As we look ahead to the fall, the safety of our students, staff and overall campus community continues to be our top priority,” said Kent Syverud, Chancellor of Syracuse University and the Chair of the ACC Board of Directors. “Today’s announcement outlines a specific path for ACC fall sports to return to intercollegiate athletic competition using comprehensive protocols put forward by our ACC Medical Advisory Group. As a league, we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information evolves in conjunction with local and state health guidelines.”
The conference will scrap divisions for the 2020 season and use an 11-game scheduling model for football, with the season’s first games taking place the week of Sept. 7-12. The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Each ACC team will play 10 conference games and one nonconference game. All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.
The ACC schedule will include Notre Dame, which will play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game. All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 schools.
Virginia's revised schedule will include home games with Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina and N.C. State and road matchups with Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers' nonconference opponent is still to be determined.
Return to DailyProgress.com later Wednesday and see Thursday's Daily Progress for more on this breaking news story.
