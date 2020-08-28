ACC announces enhanced COVID-19 protocols ahead of fall sports season

As the college football season draws closer, the Atlantic Coast Conference on Friday announced enhanced protocols to help combat the potential spread of COVID-19.

The updated protocols, which were recommended by the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group, include increased testing and additional cardiac evaluation standards for student-athletes who test positive for the virus.

Under the new protocols, ACC athletes that compete in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball are expected to be tested three times each week during the season, beginning with the week of the first competition. In football, one test must be performed the day before that week's game and another within 48 hours of the conclusion of the game. The test that is administered the day before competition will be conducted by a third party that will be selected by the ACC office.

If a student-athlete does test positive for coronavirus, they must undergo a thorough cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram, a troponin test and an echocardiogram before returning to action. The enhanced cardiac evaluation comes over growing concern over myocarditis,a heart condition that occurs in some COVID-19 patients. Myocarditis is one of the reasons that the Big Ten and Pac-12 opted to cancel their fall seasons.