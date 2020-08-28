ACC announces enhanced COVID-19 protocols ahead of fall sports season

As the college football season draws closer, the Atlantic Coast Conference on Friday announced enhanced protocols to help combat the potential spread of COVID-19.
The updated protocols, which were recommended by the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group, include increased testing and additional cardiac evaluation standards for student-athletes who test positive for the virus.
Under the new protocols, ACC athletes that compete in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball are expected to be tested three times each week during the season, beginning with the week of the first competition. In football, one test must be performed the day before that week's game and another within 48 hours of the conclusion of the game. The test that is administered the day before competition will be conducted by a third party that will be selected by the ACC office.
If a student-athlete does test positive for coronavirus, they must undergo a thorough cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram, a troponin test and an echocardiogram before returning to action. The enhanced cardiac evaluation comes over growing concern over myocarditis,a heart condition that occurs in some COVID-19 patients. Myocarditis is one of the reasons that the Big Ten and Pac-12 opted to cancel their fall seasons.
In addition to the updated testing and cardiac evaluation protocols, the ACC also announced Friday that it has adjusted its football operations and game management protocols for the 2020 season. According to the ACC release, the updated protocols will "eliminate all non-essential personnel from the sidelines and team auxiliary areas." Any one that is deemed essential to be on the sidelines will be required to have a temperature screening and symptom check and must wear a mask.
The enhanced protocols bring the ACC in line with the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference, which recently announced similar COVID-19 protocols for their conference members.
The announcement comes after a summer that has seen ACC schools have varying degrees of success containing COVID-19.
Back in June, defending ACC champion Clemson had 37 players test positive for COVID-19. More recently, Notre Dame, North Carolina and N.C. State saw spikes in cases after students returned to campus and had to move undergraduate classes online. Earlier this week, the N.C. State was forced to pause all athletic-related activities after identifying 27 positive cases within the athletic department. The Wolfpack's season opener against Virginia Tech was pushed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26.
Conversely, Virginia has not announced a positive COVID-19 test since July 24 and Boston College has had only one positive test in the 1,235 test administered to football players, coaches and staff since June.
The enhanced protocols come less than two weeks before Miami hosts UAB on Sept. 10 in the first scheduled football game of the ACC season. Most conference teams will open the season two days later on Sept. 12.
Virginia and Virginia Tech will kick off the season a week later than most teams. The rivals will square off on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
