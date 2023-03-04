The core of the team is essentially the same.

But, the outcome — with the postseason still to go — is already different.

No. 13 Virginia’s 75-60 demolition of Louisville on Saturday earned the Cavaliers a share of the ACC regular-season title, which is a stark contrast of the standing spot the Hoos occupied this time a year ago.

They were sixth-place finishers in the conference with an 18-12 overall record in 2021-22 ahead of the ACC Tournament and eventually their appearance in the NIT. That’s five fewer wins and six more losses than UVa (23-6, 15-5 ACC) tallied this go around — en route to the No. 2-seed in next week’s league event in Greensboro and an almost-certain bid to the Big Dance that will follow — with the exact nucleus of guard Kihei Clark, guard Reece Beekman, forward Jayden Gardner and guard Armaan Franklin headlining the group.

“They all just tried to work really hard,” said Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett, who won at least a piece of an ACC regular-season crown for the sixth time in his career.

“I think going to Italy [this past summer] and saying how can we improve individually in our games and collectively, because they’ve been very coachable,” Bennett continued.

The consensus among those four is they wanted to improve.

Entering the year, Clark, the fifth-year senior point guard and a member of UVa’s 2019 national championship-winning team, talked about how he wanted to minimize turnovers after last year and allow those around him like Beekman and Gardner to help him lead the Hoos this season.

Clark went into Saturday second in the ACC for assist-to-turnover only behind his backcourt-mate buddy Beekman, whose 11 assists and no turnovers against the Cardinals only pushed his league-pacing mark forward.

Gardner, a third-team All-ACC choice last season, got better and is headed into this postseason having recorded at least 16 points in seven of UVa’s last 11 games. If Saturday’s senior day ceremony was any indication, given the tears he couldn’t hold back as the John Paul Jones Arena crowd applauded him, his opportunity to play in Charlottesville after transferring to the Cavaliers following a three-year run at East Carolina has meant enough to him to where he’s been able to assist Clark in the leadership department.

Franklin improved greatly, too, having said he strived to up his 3-point percentage and defense this year. He shot 29.6% from deep in his first year with the Cavaliers last winter after beginning career at Indiana, but will go to the Greensboro Coliseum with a 38.6% rate from beyond the arc this season.

The discrepancy in non-conference results between this year and last — wins over nationally-ranked Baylor and Illinois plus a comeback victory to remember at Michigan instead of head-scratching losses against Navy and James Madison — foreshadowed what could come.

But as Bennett said, “it’s hard to do in a 20-game league [schedule] with a lot of parity.”

Bennett noted critical additions of Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas as well as freshmen Ryan Dunn and Isaac McKneely have given the Cavaliers the depth they lacked the previous season when they missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

Fifth-year senior forward Francisco Caffaro said newcomers blended in nicely and the team invested in itself.

“It took a lot of work,” Caffaro, who had six points on Saturday, said. “We brought back pretty much the same team. We lost a couple of pieces, but it took a lot of work and determination. A lot of us didn’t go home for much time. I didn’t go home at all last summer, so I could stay here and work out. I feel like having the ending we had last year compared to the ending we had this year, it showed the work we put in really paid off for us.”

Senior guard Chase Coleman said the Cavaliers got a boost, too, because the players figured out how to play together. Beyond Clark, Beekman, Gardner and Franklin, Caffaro, Coleman, Taine Murray and Kadin Shedrick all returned from last year’s group.

“I think our chemistry built so well over the past two years,” Coleman said. “We learned each other’s games and what we’re comfortable with, what we’re uncomfortable with and we try to find ways to bring the best out of everyone.”

Said Bennett: “It’s rewarding for those guys and that’s why they should feel good about it, and now we’re onto the next.”​