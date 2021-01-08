A way-too-early look at the Virginia football team’s 2021 roster

A 5-5 season for the Virginia football team in 2020 wasn’t bad, all things considered.
The Cavaliers needed to navigate a pandemic and implement a new starting quarterback while playing a schedule that consisted of 90% ACC games. The result of a challenging year was a slow start, a quality stretch toward the middle and end of the season and a disappointing 33-15 loss to Virginia Tech to finish the campaign.
As the Cavaliers turn the page to 2021, they hope to leave the pandemic in the past as they prepare to contend for an ACC title.
“I’m coming back because I didn’t want my senior year to end like last year,” offensive lineman Ryan Nelson said after the season. “Also, I miss the football environment with all the fans, the noise and the atmosphere at the games. I’m hoping to have that next season.”
Here’s a way-too-early look at the key players on UVa’s 2021 roster, which may change over the next few months due to the constant fluctuation brought about by the transfer portal.
Quarterbacks
The starting job is Brennan Armstrong’s to lose.
Armstrong played well in his first season as Virginia’s starting quarterback, and it would be a surprise to see the Cavaliers hand the keys to the offense to anyone else. When Armstrong was injured, UVa’s offense slowed dramatically. With him on the field, the Cavaliers were solid.
“We’re a different team with Brennan,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said during the season.
The left-handed quarterback finished the season with 2,117 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 11 interceptions. He carried the ball 126 times for 552 yards and five scores.
Outside of Armstrong, UVa returns dynamic offensive weapons Keytaon Thompson and Iraken Armstead. Both players also spent time at wide receiver, and Thompson figures to see time as a wildcat quarterback, running back and receiver again next fall.
It’s unclear if UVa will try to limit the touches of either player in hopes of keeping them healthy as a backup quarterback. Lindell Stone graduated, leaving the Cavaliers without him to serve as the backup.
Freshmen Jacob Rodriguez and Jay Woolfolk join the program as athletic prospects. Neither player should compete for the starting QB role, but they’ll likely battle with Armstead for a reserve role and the inside track to become UVa’s future starting quarterback.
Running backs
Towson transfer Shane Simpson is headed to the NFL, leaving Wayne Taulapapa as the most experienced of Virginia’s running backs. Ronnie Walker Jr. embarks on his second season with UVa after playing sparingly in 2020 in part due to a lengthy wait to receive a transfer waiver from the NCAA.
Mike Hollins, a highly recruited player who played his freshman season in 2019 before opting out in 2020, is expected back. He will likely compete for carries. Freshman Amaad Foston and rising junior Perris Jones also figure into the mix.
“We’re hopeful to develop a featured running back who is capable on any play to score a touchdown, to break tackles to just really energize a running game that complements a quarterback that can run,” Mendenhall said in December.
UVa could benefit from a feature back. At the very least, Virginia needs more consistent production from running backs to help take some of the rushing load off Armstrong.
Wide receivers and tight ends
A question mark entering the season, UVa’s wide receivers and tight ends quickly became assets in 2020. Tony Poljan, a tight end transfer from Central Michigan, was phenomenal. Freshman Lavel Davis Jr. emerged onto the scene as one of the best young receivers in the ACC.
Unfortunately for the Wahoos, Poljan is headed to the NFL and senior leader Terrell Jana also is turning his attention toward professional football.
On the bright side, Davis Jr. returns for his sophomore season ready to become the team’s No. 1 deep threat. The Cavaliers also get Dontayvion Wicks back. The talented young receiver missed 2020 with an injury, but he’s considered an outside threat alongside Ra’Shaun Henry, who caught four touchdowns in 2020 in his first season with the Wahoos as a graduate transfer.
Reliable slot receiver Billy Kemp IV returns for his senior season as well, giving the Cavaliers tremendous options at wide receiver. Keep an eye on Demick Starling, who caught four passes in his freshman season. He’s a speedy receiver who moved up the depth chart at the end of the season.
At the tight end spot, the most noteworthy returner is Grant Misch. While he’s rarely used in the passing game, Misch is a good blocker. He’s spent two seasons with the program and knows the offense well. Joshua Rawlings completed his first season in Charlottesville in 2020, and he possesses solid athleticism and size to develop into a contributor.
The Cavaliers also added Jelani Woods via transfer. Woods comes to UVa from Oklahoma State as a graduate transfer. He’s immediately eligible and can play two seasons in Charlottesville if he chooses. At Oklahoma State, Woods caught 31 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.
Like Poljan, Woods possesses tremendous size. He’s listed at 6-foot-7, 275 pounds and acts almost as an extra offensive lineman when blocking, while also being athletic enough to serve as a weapon in the passing game.
The incoming freshmen, including Charlottesville product Malachi Fields, could have a tough time breaking into the mix this fall, but the future is bright at the wide receiver and tight end spots.
Offensive linemen
A good offensive line returns much of its production. Chris Glaser, Ryan Nelson, Tommy Christ, Olu Oluwatimi and Ryan Swoboda are among the upperclassmen returning.
“I wanted to come back because I believe this team can go far next season,” Glaser said after the season. “The past season was a good year for the o-line and I want to play one more year with them and for Brennan.”
The loss of Dillon Reinkensmeyer will be noticeable, but Joe Bissinger put together an impressive sophomore campaign. He’s expected to see time up front next season.
Bobby Haskins adds depth at the tackle spot. UVa also added a handful of freshmen in the 2021 recruiting class, although it’ll be a challenge to break into the veteran rotation.
Once again, UVa believes it enters a season with a solid offensive front.
“Absolutely one of the bright spots of my journey here to the University of Virginia,” Mendenhall said early in the 2020 season of an improved offensive line.
Defensive linemen
Losing Jowon Briggs to transfer in November hurts. The stud defensive tackle is headed to Cincinnati, where he’ll compete for an elite program in his hometown.
On the bright side for Virginia fans, James Madison transfer Adeeb Atariwa returns after a quality season in Charlottesville. Veteran Mandy Alonso also returns along the defensive front. Aaron Faumui, who opted out of the 2020 season, is expected to return in 2021.
Those three players offer veteran talent along the defensive line.
Look for rising sophomore Jahmeer Carter to step into a prominent role at nose tackle, just as he did at the end of the 2020 season with Briggs gone. Nusi Malani is another player entering his second year in Charlottesville after a promising first season. Both Carter and Malani are talented youngsters with game experience.
Bryce Carter is UVa’s most noteworthy freshman addition at defensive line. He’s the highest rated player in UVa’s recruiting class, according to 24/7 Sports. He’s capable of playing immediately.
Depth still remains a bit of a question mark on the defensive front, but players like defensive end Ben Smiley III will have chances to earn playing time in 2021 as they try to break into the rotation.
Linebackers
Arguably the most consistent and productive position group of the Mendenhall era, linebacker might be a question mark entering 2021.
Matt Gahm, Charles Snowden, Rob Snyder and Zane Zandier are graduating and moving to new endeavors. Snowden is a likely NFL Draft pick.
On the plus side, Virginia returns Nick Jackson, who just completed an impressive sophomore campaign. Senior Elliott Brown opted to use extra eligibility, giving the Cavaliers an experienced outside linebacker. He knows the program well.
Noah Taylor, an NFL prospect at outside linebacker, also plans to play one final season at Virginia. He’s one of the top players on UVa’s roster and can rush the passer, stop the run and drop back in cover as well as any linebacker on the Cavaliers' roster.
Depth may be the biggest question mark with the experience leaving. There’s plenty of good, young talent, but it’s mostly unproven. Expect significant competition to determine who plays alongside Taylor and Jackson.
Keep an eye on rising junior T.C. Harrison and rising redshirt sophomore Josh Ahern. Both play physically and popped up on the stat sheet at times. Ahern was particularly physical on kickoff coverage.
Defensive backs
The secondary needs to play better for UVa to reach its potential in 2021. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, they return significant experience at cornerback and safety.
Cornerbacks De’Vante Cross and Nick Grant both plan to return. Safety Joey Blount also returns. Those three are likely starters.
“I think that we have an opportunity to be one of the best teams in the ACC if we stay consistent and healthy,” Blount said when he announced his plans to return.
The departure of safeties D’Angelo Amos and Brenton Nelson leaves open a starting role for a new defensive back. Cornerback Darrius Bratton figures to compete for time somewhere in the secondary. The Cavaliers could even move Cross to safety to use Bratton as a starting cornerback.
UVa also added Anthony Johnson, a defensive back from Louisville. The graduate transfer will be immediately eligible and has two years of eligibility for the Wahoos.
Given the addition of Johnson and the experienced returners, UVa’s secondary isn’t a major concern for coaches. It does remain a bit of question mark though, after the Wahoos gave up an ACC-worst 304.4 passing yards per game this fall.
There’s ample opportunity for players like rising juniors Antonio Clary and Coen King to outperform their veteran peers in spring practice and fall camp to earn starting jobs.
Specialists
Kemp IV figures to be the team’s starting punt returner yet again, while kickoff coverage is more of a mystery. Simpson was the team’s most productive kickoff returner, which likely means there will be some level of competition to determine who earns the role in 2021.
UVa also needs to replace Brian Delaney at kicker and Nash Griffin at punter.
A.J. Mejia and Justin Duenkel are options at placekicker, while Brendan Farrell figures to be in the mix for punting duties. Expect competition at just about every spot within special teams.