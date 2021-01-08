A way-too-early look at the Virginia football team’s 2021 roster

On the plus side, Virginia returns Nick Jackson, who just completed an impressive sophomore campaign. Senior Elliott Brown opted to use extra eligibility, giving the Cavaliers an experienced outside linebacker. He knows the program well.

Noah Taylor, an NFL prospect at outside linebacker, also plans to play one final season at Virginia. He’s one of the top players on UVa’s roster and can rush the passer, stop the run and drop back in cover as well as any linebacker on the Cavaliers' roster.

Depth may be the biggest question mark with the experience leaving. There’s plenty of good, young talent, but it’s mostly unproven. Expect significant competition to determine who plays alongside Taylor and Jackson.

Keep an eye on rising junior T.C. Harrison and rising redshirt sophomore Josh Ahern. Both play physically and popped up on the stat sheet at times. Ahern was particularly physical on kickoff coverage.

Defensive backs

The secondary needs to play better for UVa to reach its potential in 2021. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, they return significant experience at cornerback and safety.

Cornerbacks De’Vante Cross and Nick Grant both plan to return. Safety Joey Blount also returns. Those three are likely starters.