Tony Bennett received a text message after the Virginia men’s basketball team’s 70-61 home win over Wake Forest on Jan. 6.

Nicole Levesque Andres, a former Wake Forest women’s basketball star, WNBA player and wife of Bennett’s former college teammate Mark Andres, attended the game with her daughter. She sent Bennett a message after the final buzzer sounded, letting the esteemed head coach know she and her daughter considered Chase Coleman the MVP of the game.

Coleman didn’t play a second for the Wahoos.

“She said, ‘The way he defended, the way he talked to his teammates and the way he encouraged all from the bench, was a great example to my daughter and to me of what a true team player is,’” Bennett said.

Virginia’s walk-on point guard didn’t take the floor in the win, but he got into a defensive stance each time his teammates were on defense. His voice carried in the huddle as Bennett asked for opinions from players with multiple assistant coaches absent due to COVID-19 protocols.

Chase, a sophomore with coaching aspirations, impressed those in attendance without ever shooting the ball, snatching a rebound or dishing out an assist.

“That stuff will carry,” Bennett said. “Those are the lessons beyond the court that will carry on long term.”

Chase’s impact from the sideline comes as no surprise to those closest to him.

“To see his character on the bench, winning, losing, if he plays two minutes, if he plays five minutes, if he doesn’t play at all, he’s always involved in the game,” said Matt Coleman, Chase’s older brother and a standout point guard for Texas. “He’s always been another coach on the bench.”

The early days

Chase and Matt Coleman grew up playing point guard and leading their peers.

They learned the game from their father, Cliff.

A point guard during his playing days, Cliff is currently the head coach at Bryant & Stratton College, a junior college in Virginia Beach. He’s coached since Chase and Matt were young, including a 19-year stint coaching for The Apprentice School in Newport News. He's also helped lead AAU teams.

With a dad as a coach, the Coleman boys couldn’t avoid learning the fundamentals and gravitating toward leadership roles within the game.

“It’s always been a part of me,” Chase said. “Back when I was growing up, I was the little kid playing on the drawboard and making my own plays and doing things like that so I think it’s always been an interest of mine.”

The Coleman family owns plenty of photos of Chase coaching up his peers. In one photo, Chase is drawing up plays on a whiteboard and explaining them to curly-haired guard.

The talented guard with long blonde hair is current Wake Forest guard Carter Whitt, who arrived in Winston-Salem as a top-100 recruit. The two played on the same AAU team years ago.

Coaching comes naturally to Chase, partially because Cliff taught him and Matt the basics of the game at a young age.

As they got older and showed a knack for the sport, Cliff taught his sons the important traits of successful point guards. He taught them to be unselfish during games, making an emphasis to get everyone involved. Cliff stressed that being a good person outside of basketball mattered, too.

“If you’re a good teammate off the court, you’ll be a better teammate on the court,” Cliff said.

Cliff wanted to impart his basketball wisdom on Chase and Matt. He wanted his sons to have a chance to take the floor consistently, and he knew they better be impressive for that to happen.

“If you’re gonna be a point guard, you got to have guys that want to play with you, so you got to find a way to have the guys enjoy playing with you,” Cliff said. “If you can do that, that’s a great attribute. On top of that, being a coach’s son, you’ve always gotta be as good as advertised. I want to play you, but I’m only gonna play you if you’re as good as advertised.”

As Chase and Matt developed their games through middle school and into high school, they earned any playing time they received, whether it was for Cliff or other coaches. They became two of the better players in the Virginia Beach area.

Matt, who is a few inches taller than Chase, became a hot commodity on the recruiting circuit. His exceptional play in high school earned him significant interest and offers from programs across the country, including Duke and Kansas.

He ultimately chose Texas.

Matt is in his fourth season with the Longhorns, serving as the team’s starting point guard every season since his arrival in Austin.

Chase said his early high school days were focused on trying to create a name for himself on the court.

“I was just trying to get out of my brother’s shadow,” Chase said. “That was like my No. 1 thing because I knew how big of an athlete he was and how big his name was in the basketball world that I had to make a name for myself.”

His freshman and sophomore high school seasons were when he really committed to improving his game. He joked that video games became boring and basketball turned into his primary focus.

With a newfound hunger for the game, Chase threw himself into competing. He’s kept that edge since arriving at UVa.

“When we were like little kids, he did not want to be at the gym, and now, any chance we get to go to the gym, he’s the first person there,” Matt said.

Chase’s dedication to the game from the beginning of high school allowed the point guard to play an important role for Maury High School, which won a state championship in 2019, its first title since 1927. Coleman tallied five points, five rebounds and four assists in the state title game victory.

“All his life people have doubted him because of his size,” Matt said. “Every chance he gets he just rises to the occasion.”

The path to coaching

Unlike Matt, Chase didn’t receive the same level of recruiting interest while in high school, in part due to his height. Despite the lack of Division I offers, Chase went to UVa and walked onto the men’s basketball team for the defending national champions.

By the time he arrived at UVa, Chase knew coaching was likely the path forward in basketball.

“Ever since maybe high school, when I realized playing may not go the way that I really want it to — but I knew my mind could take me to the places I wanted to be — that’s when I took more interest to it,” Chase said.

While being a walk-on was certainly an adjustment for the high school state champion, Chase’s goals extend beyond playing time at UVa. Every day, whether at practices or games, Chase competes with the goal of helping teammates improve and potentially earning opportunities for himself.

He also takes in lessons from Bennett and the rest of UVa’s experienced staff, knowing the experience puts him closer to his coaching dreams.

“I know I get to learn from the best coaching staff probably in the United States,” Chase said. “Every day I come in, and I’m not really sure where it’ll take me, but I know I’m learning in the right places and it’s taking me in the right direction.”

Chase’s teammates and coaches rave about his selfless behavior. Trey Murphy III recently tweeted that Chase “is definitely the best teammate that I’ve ever had.”

Cliff was quick to credit his wife, Devona, for helping instill values in the two college point guards that make them selfless, team-first players. According to Cliff, there’s no talking point or special emphasis on being selfless, it’s just who the Colemans try to be every day through their family values.

Being a walk-on for any program can be challenging to accept. Being a walk-on and primarily scout team player requires selflessness and an understanding of your role within your team.

By all accounts, Chase embraces his role about as well as any player on UVa’s roster.

“He’s just enjoying his process,” Matt said. “He understands that his process is different than anybody else’s. He’s happy to be a Cavalier, and he knows that he’s under the right culture and staff that’s gonna lead him to his goal in life.”

Matt says he spoke with Chase over the offseason, when both players were home due to the COVID-19 protocols that ended the 2019-20 college basketball season early. The Texas star asked Chase if he considered playing somewhere other than UVa, especially with a couple star recruits joining the mix at guard for Chase’s sophomore season.

According to Matt, Chase never flinched.

“He was like, man, I like it here,” Matt said. “I’m going to work every day.”

He’s done just that.

As fans watch Chase, they’re impressed by the sophomore’s attitude on the bench. Even without taking the floor, he knows he can impact his teammates and those in the stands or following at home on TV.

“I know that anybody can be watching at any moment,” Chase said. “You never know what’s really going on, so I feel like you can just be the best person you are, especially when it’s out in the light. Good things will happen and good things will come to you.”

Among those also closely watching Chase’s sideline demeanor is Cliff, the man who helped inspire Chase to dream about coaching. It’s a change of pace to watch his son on the bench most games rather than the court, but he’s grateful for Chase’s role with the reigning national champions.

He knows the coach’s son is well on his way to becoming the coach.

“I’ve learned to accept that role, and I just want to see my kids happy, and it seems like they are and he is for sure, so I’m happy,” Cliff said. “I mean, of course you could ask for more, but what we have right now in front of us is pretty damn good.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.