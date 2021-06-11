COLUMBIA, S.C. — Francesca Sabelhaus watched anxiously from the stands.

Her boyfriend of three years, Stephen Schoch, was moments away from taking part in a television interview after the Virginia baseball team defeated South Carolina last Sunday.

“I watched them put the headset on him, and I’m like, ‘Oh god, this could either go really well or he could be on Twitter for something really bad,’” Sabelhaus said.

Like he has so many times out of Virginia’s bullpen the past two seasons, Schoch delivered a captivating performance. This one featured his sense of humor, rather than his deceptive throwing motion.

“I’m watching him give the interview, and he’s just in the zone,” Sabelhaus said. “I know he’s just firing off jokes.”

Asked if anything makes him nervous, Schoch paused.

After a couple seconds, UVa’s sixth-year closer answered, “Caves.” The broadcast crew cracked up.

The rest of Schoch’s interview remained just as entertaining. Plenty of sports fans saw the interview, which several popular outlets, including ESPN and Barstool Sports, shared on social media.

He joked about throwing the game to cash in on a South Carolina fan’s offer to buy him Dippin’ Dots, an ice cream treat, if he blew the save in the 3-2 game.

“For a brief moment I was like, damn, Dippin’ Dots sound good,” Schoch said. “But also I thought in the back of my head, we win today, we win tonight, we’re gonna be here another day. That’s more per diem so that means I can buy my own Dippin’ Dots and be a winner.”

On Thursday, Schoch tweeted a photo of himself with two giant bags of Dippin’ Dots two days after the Cavaliers clinched the Columbia Regional championship. The company, with NCAA approval, sent them to UVa’s team after seeing Schoch’s hysterical interview.

Head coach Brian O’Connor ate four bowls Thursday.

“I tried all three flavors and went back a second time for cookies and cream,” O’Connor said.

Schoch’s colorful personality and quotable moments come as no surprise to those who know him best.

“He is like this 24/7,” Sabelhaus said. “When we’re at home, I tell him all the time, ‘There’s no such thing as a simple answer for him’ … I’ll ask him, ‘What’d you have for lunch today?’ And he’ll give me a 30-minute standup comedy routine.”

Beyond the funny comments and Kenny Powers-esque appearance, however, is a player and teammate coaches and peers consider highly intelligent and competitive.

Over the course of his baseball career, he’s developed a unique pitching delivery to give himself an edge over opposing hitters. His sidearm style throwing motion makes up for any lack of velocity he might have compared to ACC peers.

One of the ACC’s best closers now, Schoch’s collegiate career began at Appalachian State, where he posted a 4.48 ERA in 2016.

In 2017, Schoch sat out the season as a transfer before joining UMBC. Current UMBC head coach and the program’s former pitching coach, Liam Bowen, said Schoch’s work ethic during a year away from game action helped his game reach a new level of performance.

“The thing that I think people don’t understand about him is he’s really, really smart,” Bowen said. “He’s a real student of the game in like a genuine way, in a way that’s really engaged with winning and losing.”

The pitcher fine-tuned his mechanics and started becoming more strategic in how he attacked batters.

Schoch’s bullpen work and efforts during practice were special, according to Bowen. His work ethic was among the best on the team.

“He did it the way pros do it when he was at our place,” Bowen said. “Honestly, you see the benefit right now. He’s a professional pitcher that’s playing college baseball.”

In the four seasons since joining UMBC, Schoch hasn’t posted an ERA above 4.00. He joined Virginia in 2020, boasting an ERA of 1.62 in 11 appearances before COVID ended the season. This spring, he’s 4-1 with an ERA of 2.52 and a team-high eight saves.

Schoch threw 75 pitches over the final few innings of the team’s Tuesday win over Old Dominion that punched their ticket to the Columbia Super Regional. It’s UVa’s first super regional appearance since 2015.

Some of Schoch’s pitching development came in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2018, when he worked with former North Carolina head coach Mike Roberts. The longtime ACC coach still leads the Cotuit Kettleers, and he’s worked with submarine pitchers for decades.

Roberts helped Schoch with his delivery, and he vividly remembers the 6-foot-4 pitcher bending down to the ground with his head hovering over the turf as he worked on sidearm and submarine style mechanics.

Schoch’s post-outing celebrations also were memorable.

When Schoch comes off the mound after a strong inning, he often gives his teammates powerful high fives on his way into the dugout. That tradition didn’t start at UVa.

“He would knuckle or high-five the other guys and then he and I would kind of give each other a big old hug and he’d pick me off the ground,” Roberts said. “We would do that today. If I saw him, I guarantee he’d give me a big old hug and pick me off the ground.”

Off the field, Schoch is beloved by those closest to him, including his two 15-pound Dachshund puppies.

He never had a dog growing up but always wanted one. When he and Sabelhaus started looking for puppies, he wanted a Great Dane or golden retriever. That changed when he saw a tiny Dachshund on Craigslist.

Schoch was sold.

Now, he bonds with the dogs regularly. He’ll watch film with them, pointing out his mistakes from a previous outing. He even dresses them in sweaters for special occasions.

Like everything in his life, Schoch gives 100% to his canine friends. That means the dogs receive first-class care from the burly closer.

“No one’s allowed to go to sleep in our house until the dogs are tucked in first,” Sabelhaus said.

Schoch will be the first to tell you that his collegiate career has been a long one. He’s been within college programs since 2016.

He’s acknowledged in recent months that at some point his college career will end. When it does, his unconventional delivery, and personality, will be missed in Charlottesville.

“College baseball should be made up of more Stephen Schoch’s,” Roberts said.

