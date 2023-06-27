Fresh off the program's sixth College World Series appearance, 15 current players from the Virginia baseball team will participate in collegiate summer leagues around the country. In addition, nine incoming UVa freshman players also also slated to play summer ball.

The Cavaliers will send eight players to the Cape Cod League, including Ethan Anderson, Griff O’Ferrall and Casey Saucke who will team up to play for the Harwich Mariners.

Bradley Hodges, Jack O’Connor and Jay Woolfolk will be on the pitching staff for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, while Chase Hungate and Cullen McKay also will head to the Cape to play for the Orleans Firebirds and Cotuit Kettleers, respectively.

Harrison Didawick, Luke Hanson, Henry Godbout and Anthony Stephan are heading to the Northwoods League. Stephan will play his second season for Kalamazoo after he was the recipient of the 2022 Northwoods League Rawlings “Big Stick” Award as a first base.

Three UVa players will compete for the Charlottesville Tom Sox this summer: Aidan Teel, Jonny Farmelo (incoming player) and Henry Ford (incoming player).

Here is the full list of where Virginia baseball players will be playing this summer.

Position players

• Ethan Anderson – Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod)

• Harrison Didawick – Wisconsin River Rapids (Northwoods)

• Luke Hanson – Wisconsin River Rapids (Northwoods)

• Henry Godbout – Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods)

• Griff O’Ferrall – Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod)

• Casey Saucke – Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod)

• Anthony Stephan – Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods)

• Aidan Teel – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley)

Pitchers

• Matthew Buchanan – Bristol State Liners (Appalachian League)

• Evan Blanco – North Shore Navigators (NECBL)

• Bradley Hodges – Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod)

• Chase Hungate – Orleans Firebirds (Cape Cod)

• Cullen McKay – Cotuit Kettleers (Cape Cod)

• Jack O’Connor – Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod)

• Jay Woolfolk – Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod)

Incoming players

• Eric Becker – Vermont Lake Monsters (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

• Walker Buchanan – Wellington Colts (Collegiate League of Palm Beach)

• Jonny Farmelo – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley League)

• Henry Ford – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley League)

• Mark Gialluisi – Brockton Rox (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

• Tristan Head – Newark Pilots (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

• Patric Menk – Vermont Lake Monsters (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

• Antonio Perrotta – Vermont Lake Monsters (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

• Tommy Roldan – Auburn Doubledays (Futures Collegiate Baseball)