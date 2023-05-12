On top of trying to smoothly adjust from the FCS to the Power Five, and learning a new system during the spring, Virginia’s Tony Muskett prioritized fostering the attribute every quarterback needs in order to command an offense.

“In terms of growth, I think from a leadership standpoint,” Muskett said, after the Cavaliers’ spring game, is an area he improved in during March and April. “Because back at Monmouth, really after that first and second year, I was an established leader. That was natural. Then, as a transfer you have to work for that and establish that on a daily basis.”

Muskett hasn’t earned the starting signal-caller gig for the Hoos yet. UVa coach Tony Elliott said he isn’t going to name a No. 1 quarterback until Jay Woolfolk — the two-sport standout who had limited reps during the spring because of his baseball responsibilities — has a fair opportunity to compete during training camp come August.

Regardless of who takes the role, though, when the Cavaliers open their season on Sept. 2 against Tennessee in Nashville, they’ll be breaking in a new starter at the position for the first time since Brennan Armstrong earned the job in 2020 and kept it for three straight campaigns.

UVa isn’t the only program in the ACC with a different look behind center, either.

Most notably, Sam Hartman departed Wake Forest for Notre Dame and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham moved onto the NFL, recently signing an undrafted free-agent contract with the New England Patriots.

Jeff Sims transferred from Georgia Tech to Nebraska. Armstrong left the Cavaliers for N.C. State, too, and Phil Jurkovec stayed in the league as well, bolting from Boston College to Pittsburgh. With spring practices in the books, here’s a look at each ACC squad’s quarterback situation heading into the summer.

Boston College

While Jurkovec dealt with various injuries this past fall in his final season with the Eagles, Emmett Morehead filled in. He appeared in 10 games and started four of them, finishing 2022 with 1,254 passing yards to go along with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder told reporters after the BC spring game that he’s gained about 10 pounds since last season and added confidence in doing whatever the Eagles ask of him.

“I’m comfortable under center or out of [shot]gun,” he said then. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I think my footwork has improved and we have such a good offensive line right now that I can hitch up into the pocket and have a good front pocket most of the time, which is great.”

Clemson

Cade Klubnik, a freshman this past fall, returns as Clemson’s starter at quarterback after rising past former Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei — who transferred to Oregon State — on the depth chart last season. Klubnik was the MVP of the ACC Championship Game in December, when his 279 passing yards, one passing TD and one rushing TD helped the Tigers rout North Carolina.

His task this offseason has been to learn new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s air raid scheme. Clemson hired Riley away from TCU, where he helped the Horned Frogs reach the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Duke

Junior quarterback Riley Leonard has already been named a team captain for the Blue Devils, who are expecting him to build off his strong sophomore season. Leonard tallied 33 total touchdowns (20 passing, 13 rushing) compared to only six interceptions in 2022.

“And I think he’s got a much better feel for the passing game, obviously,” Duke coach Mike Elko said of Leonard following the spring game. “I think he’s a lot more comfortable delivering the ball back there. … He’s evolved himself as a passer.”

Florida State

Another incumbent is Florida State’s Jordan Travis, an All-ACC second-teamer this past fall for his 3,214 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns. To end the season, Travis led the Seminoles to six straight wins, which included victories over rivals Miami and Florida as well as at the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma.

Said Florida State coach Mike Norvell about Travis during the spring: “He’s really working to improve.”

Georgia Tech

Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key will continue to evaluate his three-man battle for the No. 1 QB role. Texas A&M transfer Haynes King as well as returners Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson are all vying for the job.

“It’s a competition for sure,” Key said last month. “… All three have strengths and all three have things they need to continue to work on, but all have shown in different times and in different situations, the poise and the ability to take control of the offense and execute what we want them to do.”

In the Yellow Jackets’ spring game, King was 13-of-22 for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while Pyron threw for 153 yards and a score.

Louisville

First-year Louisville coach Jeff Brohm reunited with quarterback Jack Plummer, a transfer from Cal who Brohm had previously on his roster for four seasons at Purdue. Plummer knows Brohm’s offense and threw for two scores in the Cardinals’ spring game.

“I feel really comfortable with the system,” Plummer said then to reporters, “and know the system like the back of my hand. Now, it’s just new faces as far as who I’m playing with and I think the spring was valuable for me to see how guys break in and out of their cuts and what guys are good at certain things.”

Another QB on the roster is Brock Domann, who started four times a season ago when Cunningham was hurt. That included in a win at Virginia when Domann threw for 275 yards and a score and rushed for another touchdown.

Miami

Similarly, to how Klubnik at Clemson is being asked to adapt quickly to an up-tempo, air-raid offense, Miami is asking the same of returning quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. He spent the spring learning new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson’s offense. Dawson previously held the same job at Houston and before that at Kentucky and West Virginia.

Numbers for Van Dyke, the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, dipped last season. He threw for only 10 touchdowns this past fall compared to 25 scores the campaign before.

North Carolina

North Carolina’s Drake Maye is already ranked as one of the top two or three prospects for next year’s NFL Draft after thriving during his first year as the Tar Heels’ starter this past fall. He was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year and was named to numerous freshman All-American teams while throwing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns compared to only seven interceptions in 2022.

He has a new OC also, though, with Chip Lindsey stepping in for Phil Longo, who took the same job at Wisconsin.

N.C. State

Upon arrival at N.C. State and while explaining why he landed with the Wolfpack after entering the transfer portal, Armstrong said, “I just wanted to be a piece that I could be picked up and put in. I thought they had a great defense last year and that they were looking for a spark on offense, and hopefully I can reignite that with Coach [offensive coordinator Robert] Anae this year.”

Armstong put together a record-setting 2021 in Charlottesville while working with Anae, who was the OC at Syracuse this past season. Armstrong, the Hoos’ all-time leading passer, struggled in his last season at UVa and had a bad 7-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Pittsburgh

Jurkovec is trying to recreate the same success he had at Boston College with now-Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., who left the Eagles for the Panthers during the previous offseason.

Jurkovec’s move is also a homecoming to Western Pennsylvania, where he was a high school All-American at Pine-Richland High School before beginning his college career at Notre Dame.

Syracuse

The Orange were without their starting quarterback Garrett Shrader this past spring. He missed drills after undergoing a procedure for an injury to his right arm. Shrader is experienced enough, though, so that sitting out the spring shouldn’t worry anyone. The fifth-year senior goes into the 2023 season, having played in 38 career games.

Virginia

Muskett threw for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns during his three-year stay at Monmouth, and during the Cavaliers’ spring game he showed off his arm strength with a 63-yard touchdown throw. His approach to the position is to put the ball in playmakers’ hands.

“One thing I love about playing quarterback,” he said, “many times a lot of people think it’s about you. And obviously, if you lose, it’s blamed on you and if you win, you get the credit. But, in my eyes that’s not how I want to treat it. I think of myself as a point guard and I have so many skill players out there … and they can all make great plays.”

UVa has to hope whether it’s Muskett or Woolfolk, that whoever wins the job can provide the ability to distribute the ball effectively.

Virginia Tech

Incumbent starter Grant Wells led three touchdown drives during his side’s first three possessions at Virginia Tech’s spring game last month, capping spring drills in fashion while operating the offense with ease and appearing to be the top quarterback on the roster again.

But Virginia Tech brought in Baylor transfer Kyron Drones to compete, and Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said the Hokies have two QBs “we can potentially win with.”

Wells threw for nine touchdowns and had nine interceptions last season. Drones played in five games with the Bears before joining the Hokies for the spring.

Wake Forest

As a redshirt freshman this past season, Mitch Griffis made an opening-week start against VMI and threw for three touchdowns in a Wake Forest win while filling in for Hartman, who was sidelined in Week 1.

Griffis made five other appearances in relief of Hartman in 2022, but goes into this summer ready to take the reins as the Demon Deacons’ top signal-caller.