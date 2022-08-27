'A dream come true': Perris Jones' journey from walk-on to starting running back

He’s accumulated fewer career carries than the number of seasons spent in a Virginia uniform.

Yet, fifth-year senior Perris Jones is in line to be the starting running back for the Cavaliers when they begin their season on Saturday at home against Richmond.

“I told the team and told Perris in front of the team,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said, “that, ‘Dude, if you want the job, go take the job. I don’t care that you came here as a walk-on. If you’re the best guy, then it’s going to be your job.’”

Jones pieced together a nearly perfect preseason, earning the trust of his coaches and teammates for the consistency he practices with each afternoon. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said he’s gained confidence in Jones because of his steadiness from the start of camp through this past Monday’s final session of the preseason.

Jones was usually the first running back to take a rep in every individual drill and never slowed down. His relentlessness enabled him to separate from the rest of the running backs — including chief competitors Mike Hollins, Cody Brown and Xavier Brown – on the roster.

“It was one that I wasn’t expecting,” Jones said regarding Elliott’s words of encouragement. “I came here as a walk-on, so being in this position is really, really surreal. It’s a dream come true, so I just come in and I try to maximize every opportunity I get.”

In 2020, Jones ran twice for 11 yards in UVa’s season-opening win over Duke and then once more later that fall for a yard against Abilene Christian, but never since then. Last year, he was moved from running back to defensive back out of necessity by the previous regime before Elliott’s staff returned Jones to his natural position this past spring.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder rushed for more than 5,000 yards as a high schooler at Episcopal and Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, and he gave the Hoos a glimpse of his breakaway speed when he took a handoff on the first play of the second half of their Blue-White spring exhibition in April and turned it into a 75-yard touchdown sprint.

“I always knew I was capable of doing things like that,” he said, and then pointed out the long scoring run boosted the belief he had in himself going into the program’s summer strength training and conditioning regimen, which has typically been a section of the football calendar Jones thrives in.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I ever met,” Cavaliers tight end Grant Misch said of Jones. “From the day I got here five years ago, he came in and he was always leading lines and working the hardest, and I think you gain respect — even though he’s a walk-on — for how hard you work. So, I’m really happy for him and happy he’s going to get this opportunity.”

Said running backs coach Keith Gaither: “When you meet [Jones], you instantly find out that this kid is all business. He’s already graduated and working on his master’s. … And Bronco [Mendenhall] and his staff put him on a scholarship at the end, but after being with him for 15 days, me and like eight other coaches were standing on the table like, ‘Hey, this kid deserves a full scholarship.’ That’s because he is a Cavalier. He’s got so much value, and that was without even knowing he was going to be in a position to start.”

Jones’ push to seize the chance in front of him only increased this month, too, according to Kitchings, because of the significant improvements Jones made from the spring through the summer and into camp.

Jones is coachable.

“He has a better grasp of what we’re doing,” Kitchings said. “He’s more physically fit. He’s in better conditioning, and he’s straining longer. Right? He’s playing for that four to six seconds that we ask of him every play.”

The running back said he feels like he fits the system created and installed by Elliott and Kitchings well, considering he’ll need to catch passes out the backfield occasionally also. Jones knows the route tree and is comfortable as a receiver.

“And he has shown a willing desire to try to block,” Kitchings said. “Now, are we going to ask him to do that multiple times? No. But if he’s in that situation, he’s shown to be reliable and that he’ll fight, he’ll scrap to give himself a chance.”

Gaither said the coaching staff has already reduced Jones’ special teams responsibilities in an effort to maintain his freshness in the backfield.

To hold onto the top spot at the position, Jones said he won’t change anything. He’ll keep his approach the same as when he was last in the pecking order, hoping any coach would notice his tireless effort while he tried to climb the Cavaliers’ depth chart.

“It’s always been a dream to be the guy at this level,” Jones said, “but I don’t come to practice with the mentality that I’m the best. It’s just what I can do to be better for me to help the team. That’s the mindset I go with and when Coach puts me out there with the first team, I just want to do my job and do as best as I can and just do that as many times as I can consecutively.”

“Going from walk-on with his background,” Gaither said, “to have the opportunity to be a running back in the ACC, I’m pretty psyched for the kid.”