A closer look at Virginia baseball team’s NCAA Tournament resume

The Virginia baseball team’s NCAA Tournament fate hangs in the balance with just two ACC weekends left on the schedule.

The Cavaliers, who missed the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2019 after a streak of 14 consecutive appearances, were off this past weekend for final exams. They’ll host Wake Forest for a three-game series starting Friday, hoping to climb closer to .500 in the ACC while also ridding themselves of the losing feelings from last Tuesday, when they blew a 5-0 lead in a 7-5 defeat to VCU.

“We can’t let this one hang over us too much,” junior pitcher Zach Messinger said. “It should sting, it’s a tough loss, but it’s just gotta be about getting up tomorrow. The sun’s gonna come up tomorrow, and we’re gonna get better.”

Even with the heartbreaking loss added to the resume, it likely won’t doom the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

“VCU’s got a really good team,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Their RPI is really high. It’s disappointing that they beat us both games this year, but they earned it.”

The goal in the final two series is to take — at minimum — four of six games from Wake Forest (16-23, 7-19 ACC) and Boston College (20-25, 9-21 ACC).