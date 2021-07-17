A closer look at Virginia baseball head coach Brian O’Connor’s contract extension

The head coach’s bonus structure remains largely the same from his original contract, although he now receives a $5,000 bonus when his team finishes an academic year with a 3.0 GPA. That bonus replaces one regarding adjusted graduation rate. He also makes $5,000 if the team finishes with a GPA over 2.7.

As for on-field bonuses, O’Connor can make up to 1.5 month’s base salary, roughly $40,000, if Virginia wins the national title. He receives one month’s base salary, about $26,500, if the team makes the College World Series. He can also receive $10,000 bonuses for UVa hosting a super regional, appearing in a super regional and finishing in the top 10 of at least one of the major national polls.

UVa finished in the top 10 of Baseball America’s final poll this season, securing the top-10 ranking bonus for O’Connor. He also earned bonuses for making the College World Series and appearing in a super regional.

Other notable bonuses include a $7,000 payment for making an NCAA Regional and $5,000 for hosting a regional. O’Connor can also make $5,000 for an Academic Progress Rate of 930 or higher. There’s another $5,000 bonus for a top-20 finish in a major national poll and a National Coach of the Year honor from either the Associated Press or USA Today.