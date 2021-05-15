A closer look at Andrew Abbott’s 16-strikeout performance in Virginia's combined no-hitter

“By the time we got to the sixth inning, there was no way that he was gonna finish the game,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor planned to take Abbott out of the game after 99 pitches thrown through seven frames, but the starter objected. In what would be his final game at Disharoon Park, Abbott wanted to be removed from the game during an inning, so he could wave to fans as he departed the game.

“I said, ‘Let me go out there and let me get one more out, and then you can take me out,’” Abbott said. “’I just want to walk and wave to the fans as my goodbye.’”

He asked for one final batter. O’Connor and Dickinson obliged.

Fittingly, Abbott delivered a strikeout.

He left the field to raucous applause, striking out 16 batters and allowing just two walks. Abbott’s teammates came out of the dugout to cheer for his effort, even the pitchers in the right-field bullpen came out onto the field to tip their hats to Abbott.

The moment was particularly memorable for McGarry, Abbott’s roommate of three years.