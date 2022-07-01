7-on-7 league gives local teams a chance to build cohesion ahead of season

High school football practice starts in about a month throughout Central Virginia, but several area teams are getting a jump on the 2022 campaign by participating in the Charlottesville-Monticello High School 7-on-7 Wednesday night league.

The league, which was developed by former Monticello High School football coach and current Charlottesville High athletic director Rodney Redd and current Black Knights coach Eric Sherry about a decade ago, allows local teams a chance to get in offseason work in a competitive environment.

“It’s worked for a couple of reasons. One, you’re trying to limit the attitudes while getting the work in without being a meatball coach and doing stupid stuff, and it’s cost effective,” Sherry said. “You’re not spending $200 on silly tournaments. It makes too much sense and it’s a great thing for the spring.”

The league, which plays games at both Charlottesville High School and Monticello High School, gives teams more than two hours of instructional time with their players in a competitive environment. The teams play four, 30-minute games on 45-yard fields and each squad plays four games a night.

Second-year Monticello coach Matt Hicks is no stranger to the league. During his time at Nelson County, Hicks' and Sherry’s teams would work out against one another on Wednesday nights in what he called a “competitive, but learning environment."

“We want our guys to go out and really compete, but what we really want to make sure is that we have an opportunity to teach our players throughout that process,” Hicks said. “You can travel all over the place and get into camps and tournaments and stuff like that, but sometimes you don’t have that opportunity to truly teach your guys in those situations.”

The Wednesday night league has continued to grow and this year featured a healthy rotation of seven to eight teams, covering classifications from Class 2 to Class 6. Fluvanna County, Madison County, Charlottesville and Monticello have been staples in this year’s league. Schools such as Amelia County, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance and most recently Massaponax, made the trek to Charlottesville to compete in this unique environment.

“It’s been really cool finding schools of a similar size that are also really interested in doing the same things and we’ve just continued to grow this and add to this," Hicks said. "We’ve had a total of seven schools from [Class] 2A-4A come through this summer and that’s been a really awesome thing. It’s been a really neat experience to get to see teams from different part of the state and connect with coaches in an environment where we can all grow, all learn, and we can all help our guys.”

Fluvanna coach Mike Morris has stressed the importance of 7-on-7 football throughout his four years in charge of the program. He is happy to have an option for his players to participate.

“I think it’s nice to because it’s consistent,” Morris said. “You know every Wednesday it’s going to be here and parents and kids know that too, and I think that makes it easier. I think it makes it easier because in today’s day and age, you can’t get bus drivers hardly, so we can kind of carpool and get kids where we need to get them and keep an eye on them that way too."

For the athletes, competing in the league is exciting.

“It’s awesome,” said senior Monticello quarterback/outside linebacker Matt Dixon. “We get to play some really good teams and maybe some teams we’re not going to see in the season and you’ve got to beat the best to be the best and that’s a really big thing. Then we get to see some teams that we’re going to play and you get a little glimpse of what they’re going to do and how we line up against them.”

Dixon, who started the final five games at quarterback for the Mustangs last season, believes the extra work has helped him grow as a player and a teammate.

“It’s been really fun, just being with your team, you can’t beat that,” he said. “The chemistry that we’ve built and everything that we didn’t have last year, we’re building this year before the season starts, which is huge. We were really young last year, but we still got a lot of young guys showing up here just to get experience which is just another huge thing for the team. The in-game reps that you can’t mimic in practice, to actually line up against someone you’re going to play is really big and I think it’s going to help tremendously.”

Jacob Morris, a senior running back and linebacker at Fluvanna County, said the 7-on-7 league has helped him create bonds with his teammates.

“It helps us get our timing down and helps build connections between the quarterbacks and receivers,” Morris said. “It’s just fun out here.”

Charlottesville senior middle linebacker Dante Bernardini and his teammates headed into the offseason with a tone of confidence after winning the final two games of the 2021 fall season. The 7-on-7 league gives the Black Knights a chance to keep building on that success heading into the 2022 campaign.

“It’s very important to all of us, not just CHS, but to every single team because we get to size up competition,” Bernardini said. “We’re playing against people in our district and playing against people in other districts, which gives us a chance to see how far we can go and just getting us better. We’re really excited for it.”

Another benefit of the league is it gives coaches the opportunity to get a better evaluation of players and try them in new positions on the field.

“7-on-7 gives you an opportunity to kind of play around, move some people around. You’ve always got the guy that says, ‘Hey I can play quarterback’ or the guy that says ‘Hey, I can play free safety’ that might’ve been an outside linebacker, so you kind of move them around and give them a chance,” Morris said. “So ,you don’t wait until the first week of practice and say, ‘Hey, that didn’t work out’ so we’re going to move you now.'”

The league also offers an opportunity for coaches to instill their culture and expectations for their teams.

“This is a good time right now to address other things other than schemes,” Sherry said. “Attitudes, language, the stuff that needs to be addressed. The kids that have showed up, I’m really happy with. They’ve done a great job. They’re listening and trying to be coached. If they can just learn to sometimes control emotions on certain plays, they’ll be fine.”

Hicks said the repetitions for his team as a collective unit is invaluable. In basketball, you can work on skills such as jump shots and free throws in isolation, same things goes for lacrosse.

Football is different.

“Quarterbacks and receivers have to work on timing,” he said. “Receivers have to work against somebody trying to keep them from getting open. Defenses have to communicate how things are exchanged and passed off and to do this now, in this environment, so that when we get into the fall and the pads come on, we know where to be and it should just be finishing the play, it makes an entirely different feeling as you hit the fall."

