6th Annual Play For Preemies Showcase tips off Saturday at Western Albemarle

The 6th Annual Play For Preemies Showcase returns to Western Albemarle High School on Saturday as 12 varsity girls' basketball teams take the court.

The first five events raised $31,800 for the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville and Carilion Clinic Children’s Hospital in Roanoke.

Games begin at 11 a.m. and tickets are available through Ticket Spicket. If you can not attend, but still want to support the cause, there is a donation ticket option on Ticket Spicket as well.

The schedule for the showcase features six teams from Central Virginia plus several strong programs from around the state:

11 a.m. - Monacan vs. William Monroe

12:45 p.m. - James Monroe vs. Orange County

2:30 p.m. - EC Glass vs. Albemarle

4:15 p.m. - Millbrook vs. Louisa County

6 p.m. - William Byrd vs. Western Albemarle

7:45 p.m. - Spotswood vs. Charlottesville