Coach of the Year

Susan Sharpe, Louisa County

After watching her team come one win short of the state tournament in 2022, Sharpe and her players used the setback as motivation this spring. And motivated they were. The Lions closed the season with 19 straight wins, capped by a 9-1 victory over Halifax County in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship game. Sharpe’s squad was focused and determined all season. The Lions were relentless at times, posting five victories by double digits. Louisa also was opportunistic, posting six wins by one run, including a 5-4 victory over defending state champion Hanover in the state semifinals.