Coach of the Year

The veteran coach guided the Black Knights to one of its best team finishes in recent history. Charlottesville won three individual state titles and added a relay crown to secure a runner-up team finish at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor girls track and field championships in Lynchburg. It marked the third time a Charlottesville girls program had finished second at the state meet under Green’s tenure, which dates back to 1992.