Coach of the Year
Ian Lyons, Albemarle
In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Albemarle girls tennis program, Lyons coached the Patriots to a share of the Jefferson District regular season title and their first win over Western Albemarle since 2018. Albemarle went on to reach the Region 5D semifinals.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today