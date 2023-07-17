Coach of the Year

Two years ago, Verbrugge stood in front of his team as tears flowed following Covenant’s loss in the VISAA Division II state championship game. This spring, the outcome was a joyous one as the Eagles won the program’s first state championship in more than a decade. The Eagles breezed through the regular season undefeated and won another Blue Ridge Athletic Conference title. The success continued in postseason, spotlighted by a come-from-behind victory over North Cross in the state semifinals and a penalty kick shootout win over Christchurch in the state championship game.