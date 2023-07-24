Coach of the Year

Williams had a season to remember in her first year in charge of the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse program. She guided the Warriors to an undefeated regular season and the Jefferson District title. Williams’ squad continued that dominance in the playoffs as they went a perfect 6-0, including a 14-11 victory over Dominion in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship game. It was the second state title in program history for Western. Williams was named VHSL Class 4 Coach of the Year.