Coach of the Year
Curtis Phillips, Woodberry Forest
Phillips wrapped up a tremendous coaching career at Woodberry Forest on a high note as he guided Woodberry Forest to VISAA Division I state indoor and outdoor track and field team championships. He was co-Virginia Prep League Outdoor Track Coach of the Year and was named VISAA Indoor/Outdoor track Coach of the Year for the fourth time.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
