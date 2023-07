Coach of the Year

Paul Shepherd, Monticello

Shepherd guided the Monticello boys tennis team on a magical postseason ride in 2023, which resulted in the program’s first VHSL Class 3 state tournament appearance. The Mustangs won the Region 3C championship, as well as their first two state tournament matches, including a grueling 5-2 win over Liberty Christian Academy in the state semifinals, before falling to Maggie Walker Governor’s School in the state finals.