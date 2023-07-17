Coach of the Year

Charlottesville High School holds a special place in Martin Braun’s heart, especially the boys soccer program. He won a state championship as a player and then returned to his alma mater to win another as a coach in 2019. The veteran coach was back at it again this spring, leading the Black Knights on a strong push in May to secure a regional championship and a trip to the VHSL Class 3 state title game. CHS posted an 8-1-2 mark over the final month of the season to earn a berth in the state finals against Meridian.