Coach of the Year

Starsia has accomplished many things throughout his distinguished coaching career, including guiding the Virginia men’s lacrosse team to four national titles. His championship pedigree was on display again this past spring as he guided Blue Ridge to a trip to the VISAA Division I state tournament. The Barons earned a win over Norfolk Academy in the first round and followed it up with another road win against St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes in the state quarterfinals before dropping an 11-7 decision to eventual state champion Paul VI in the semifinals. Starsia was named VISAA Division I Coach of the Year.