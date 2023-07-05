Coach of the Year

Fisher turned in one of the best coaching jobs in Central Virginia this season, guiding the Louisa County baseball team to a magical run to the Virginia High School League Class 4 state playoffs. The season started in tragedy following the death of player Chase Luck in a car accident. The Lions dedicated their season to honoring him and went on to place second in the Jefferson District regular season standings. The impressive run continued into the postseason as the Lions reached the regional championship game and the state quarterfinals.