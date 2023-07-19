Player of the Year

Jaelyn Lynch, Charlottesville

Lynch capped off a sensational track and field career at Charlottesville with a stellar final season that culminated in an individual and relay state title. The senior captured gold in the 100-meter hurdles (15.52) at the Virginia High School League Class 3 outdoor track and field championships in Lynchburg. She also teamed with Rose O’Shea, Sahana Gupta and Nulia Obiorah to win the 4x100-meter relay (49.52). Lynch finished sixth in the long jump (17-1) and the triple jump (35-8 ½) to lead the Black Knights. She will compete next year at Winthrop University.

First team

Reese Dalton, Covenant

Dalton repeated as champion in the 800 (2:18.87) at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championships. She added another state championship in the 1,600 (4:53.12) for the Eagles.

Maddie Gardner, Covenant

Gardiner’s prowess as a distance runner has been unmatched throughout her high school career at Covenant School. The junior added to her trophy case this spring when she won state gold in the 3,200 (10:53.51) at the VISAA Division II state track and field championships. Gardiner also finished second in the 1,600 (4:59) at the state meet.

Evelyn Brantley, Charlottesville

Brantley won the VHSL Class 3 state title in the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.65). The CHS standout also finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.36) and seventh in the long jump (17-0) and teamed with Rose O’Shea, Wren Ackerman, and Kenzie MacDonald to finish eighth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:16.22).

Carter Torrence, Western Albemarle

Torrence capped off an impressive first varsity season with a relay title and a state runner-up finish. The freshman teamed with Meghan Hundley, Hailey Hodson and Jordan Stone to capture the VHSL Class 4 state title in the 4x800-meter relay (9:27.34). The quartet also closed out the outdoor state meet with a runner-up finish in the 4x400-meter relay (3:58.83) to secure a third-place team finish for the Warriors. Individually, Torrence earned individual silver in the 400 (56.31).

Raina Fitzwater, Western Albemarle

Fitzwater set the standard all spring long in the pole vault and was rewarded with a strong finish at the VHSL Class 4 state meet. The sophomore cleared the bar at 11-9 to capture her first outdoor state championship for the Warriors. She also finished second in the pole vault at the state indoor meet.

Elizabeth Strobach, Western Albemarle

Strobach finished second in the pole vault (11-3) at the VHSL Class 4 state outdoor girls track and field championships in Lynchburg. In March, she won the Class 4 title in the pole vault at the state indoor meet.

Madelyn Gypson, Albemarle

Gypson earned runner-up honors in the 3,200 (11:12.27) and a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 (5:17.90) at the VHSL Class 5 outdoor girls track and field championships in Newport News. The junior also teamed with Eva Weaver, Caroline Hughlett and Jenna Coleman to earn bronze in the 4x800-meter relay (9:46.18).

Sophie Farley, Fluvanna County

Farley had a breakout season for Fluvanna County this spring, resulting in all-state honors in multiple events. The junior earned silver in the 800 (2:21.01) for the Flucos. She also was part of the Fluvanna relay team that placed fourth in the 4x800-meter relay (9:54.64).

Bre Delmore, STAB

Delmore had an impressive season in the field events for St. Anne’s-Belfield this spring. Delmore placed third in the shot put (31-9) at the VISAA Division I state girls track and field championships.

Bella Grace Cave, STAB

Cave also was a force for the Saints this spring as she capped the season with all-state honors. She cleared the bar at 4-8 in the high jump to finish tied for second place at the VISAA Division I girls state track and field championships.

Taylor Waddy, Louisa County

Waddy posted a pair of state-caliber showings for Louisa County this spring in the field events. The sophomore placed fourth in the shot put (35-1.5) and fifth in the discus (107-11) at the VHSL Class 4 girls track and field championships in Lynchburg.

Laila Watkins, Albemarle

Watkins was a jack of all trades for Albemarle this spring as she competed in multiple events. The sophomore placed fourth in the long jump (17-2) for the Patriots at the VHSL Class 5 girls outdoor track and field championships in Newport News.

Caroline Hill, Western Albemarle

Hill made the most of her final track season at Western Albemarle as she earned all-state honors. The senior cleared the bar at 5-0 to place fifth in the high jump at the VHSL Class 4 state girls track and field championships in Lynchburg.

Elaina Pierce, Charlottesville

Pierce placed sixth in the 3,200 (11:30.33) and eighth in the high jump (4-10) for the Black Knights during the VHSL Class 3 state girls track and field championships.

Jenna Coleman, Albemarle

Coleman continued to be a force as a distance runner for Albemarle, finishing seventh in the 3,200 (11:36.15) at the VHSL Class 5 girls track and field championships in Newport News.

Anna Amato, Fluvanna County

Amato capped the season with a seventh-place effort in the 1,600 (5:23.61) at the VHSL Class 3 girls outdoor state meet.

Hailey Hodson, Western Albemarle

Hodson finished seventh in the 800 (2:22.23) and was a member of the Warriors' state champion 4X800 relay team at the VHSL Class 4 outdoor track and field championships.

Tara Vinzant, Albemarle

Vinzant cleared the bat at 9-6 in the pole vault to place seventh in the VHSL Class 5 state girls outdoor track and field championships.

Raelyn Trent, Monticello

Trent finished eighth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (48.20) for the Mustangs to garner all-state honors at the VHSL Class 3 state girls track and field championships.