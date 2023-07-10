Player of the Year

Veda Gupta, Albemarle

Gupta only played one season of high school tennis in Central Virginia, but she made the most of it this past spring. The Albemarle senior posted a 17-2 singles record, including a perfect 15-0 mark in the regular season, to lead the Patriots to a share of the Jefferson District title. She was also unbeaten in doubles in the regular season. Gupta led the Patriots to the Region 5D semifinals, with one of her only singles losses coming to eventual VHSL Class 5 state champion Ana Maria Rincon.

First team

Amanda Bilchick, Western Albemarle

Bilchick flourished in her first full season in a top-three singles role for Western Albemarle. After the team lost most of its starting lineup from last season's state championship squad, Bilchick showcased her talents by going undefeated while splitting time between the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots throughout the season. The sophomore reached the Region 4D state semifinals in singles and doubles for the Warriors.

Stella Moon, Monticello

Moon stormed onto the high school tennis scene a year ago as a freshman. This season, the sophomore led the Mustangs in singles victories and advanced to the Region 3C singles finals. She also teamed with Bianca Barnett to reach the regional doubles finals.

Bianca Barnett, Monticello

Banett was a focal point in the Monticello girls tennis team’s lineup this spring as the Mustangs showcased the talent to be one of the up-and-coming programs in the Jefferson District. Barnett was a solid singles player and represented the Mustangs in the Region 3C doubles championship with Stella Moon.

Ella Farina, Charlottesville

Farina was one of the veteran leaders for a Charlottesville team that turned in a breakthrough performance this spring. The senior was a fixture in the top three for the Black Knights in singles and doubles. She teamed with Lucia Elbaum to reach the Region 3C doubles semifinals.

Lucia Elbaum, Charlottesville

Elbaum emerged as a senior leader for Charlottesville. She played in the top three in singles and doubles for Black Knights and came up with some big victories throughout the season. She also teamed with Ella Farina to reach the Region 3C semifinals in doubles.

Julia Singh, Charlottesville

Only a sophomore, Singh played in the No. 1 singles for the Black Knights all season long and continued to grow as a player. She qualified for the Region 3C singles tournament for Charlottesville.

Caroline Funk, Albemarle

The sophomore posted a 15-2 singles record at No. 3 singles for the Patriots. She also elevated her game as she played No. 1 doubles alongside Veda Gupta.

Cadence Marrs, Nelson County

Marrs played at the top of the lineup for the Governors and held her own against the top talent in the Dogwood District and qualified for the Region 2C singles tournament.