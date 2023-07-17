Player of the Year

Makayla Hargrove, Covenant

Hargrove is soft-spoken off the pitch, but when she steps between the lines, she commands respect. The sophomore midfielder earned that acclaim this spring as she scored a career-high 28 goals and tacked on 16 assists to help the Eagles finish the season with an undefeated record and win the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship. Hargrove was named Blue Ridge Athletic Conference and VISAA Division II State Player of the Year.

First team

Forward

Reese Mattern, Western Albemarle

After missing most of her sophomore year with an injury, the junior led the Warriors in goals and helped Western win the Jefferson District title and the Region 4D championship. The University of Tennessee commit was named Region 4D Player of the Year and was a VHSL Class 4 first-team all-state performer.

Devon Higginbottom, Albemarle

Higginbottom posted six goals and a team-high 10 assists for an Albemarle team that reached the Region 5D tournament. She was a first-team All-Jefferson District performer for the Patriots.

Sam Fischer, Albemarle

Fischer turned in a breakout campaign for Albemarle’s girls soccer team this past spring. She led the team with 12 goals and added an assist as the Patriots ranked among the top teams in the Jefferson District. Fischer earned All-Jefferson District honors for Albemarle.

Laney Harvey, Nelson County

Harvey took the Dogwood District by storm this past spring, scoring an eye-popping 22 goals while adding four assists for the Governors. She was a first-team All-Dogwood District and All-Region 2C performer for Nelson County.

Laney Fayard, Orange County

Fayard had a sensational sophomore campaign for Orange County this past spring as she helped lead the team earn a Region 4D playoff berth. She was among the team leaders in goals and assists for the Hornets and took home All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D first-team honors.

Midfield

Phebe Ryan, Western Albemarle

Ryan ranked among the team leaders in goals and assists and flourished as a setup artists for the Warriors. The Yale commit earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D honors and was a VHSL Class 4 first-team all-state selection.

Sinclaire Hart, Covenant

Hart tallied 11 goals and 14 assists to rank second on the team in scoring. She was a first-team All-Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Performer as well as a first-team All-VISAA Division II all-state selection.

Kymora Johnson, STAB

Johnson was the engine that drove a young St. Anne’s-Belfield team to a state tournament appearance. The senior center-midfielder tallied a team-high 15 goals and was a first-team All-LIS and VISAA Division I all-state selection.

Carolina Chao, Charlottesville

Chao scored 12 goals and added four assists as a central midfielder. She was also well-respected for her work defensively and took home district and regional honors and was a VHSL Class 4 first-team all-state performer.

Sophie Chen, Charlottesville

Chen tallied seven goals and eight assists and was a key cog in the Black Knights’ run to the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals. She earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C honors and was a VHSL Class 3 second-team all-state selection.

Lana Ortiz, Albemarle

The sophomore split time between forward and midfield and was responsible for eight goals and five assists. She was considered an X-factor for the Patriots and her teammates fed off her energy.

Taylor Mills, Orange County

Mills ranked among her team leaders in goals scored and assists for the second straight campaign. She earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D honors and helped lead the Hornets to a regional playoff berth.

Defense

Emily Mandell, Western Albemarle

Mandell has great instincts and positioning and did a great job of keeping her team organized in the final third. She earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D honors and was a VHSL Class 4 first-team all-state performer for the Warriors.

Anya Movius, Charlottesville

Movius was a strong communicator with her backline and had the ability to nullify attacks with her speed and strength on the ball. She earned district and regional honors and was a VHSL Class 3 second-team all-state selection.

Livi Sharff, William Monroe

Sharff was the anchor of the Greene Dragons defense and was adept at shutting down opponents. She earned All-Northwestern District and All-Region 3B first-team honors.

Sophie Hoke, Albemarle

The senior defender posted two goals and an assist, but it was her work in the final third that set her apart. She was a key cog in the Patriots’ 12 clean sheets this season.

Olivia St. Amand, Albemarle

St. Amand capped off a great career at Albemarle with a terrific final campaign. Blessed with terrific speed and a fierce competitive drive, the senior was a key contributor in the Patriots’ outstanding season that included another regional playoff appearance.

Michelle Thompson, Madison County

Thompson stormed onto the scene last season as an up-and-coming star for Madison County’s girls soccer team in her first varsity campaign. The sophomore defender only added to her case this past spring with another strong season. She earned All-Bull Run District honors and was a second-team All-Region 2B performer.

Goalkeeper

Elana Romesburg, Western Albemarle

Romesburg continued to impress as the last line of defense for Western Albemarle. She recorded 16 shutouts on the season and had a knack for coming up with the big saves when needed. The Christopher Newport commit earned district and regional honors and was a second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state performer.

Second team

Forward

Anjolena Crain, Orange County

Teylan Becker, Monticello

Courtney Hughlett, Albemarle

Alex Devory, William Monroe

Estha Nandama, Charlottesville

Midfield

Cami Weber, Albemarle

Mia Shuman, Orange County

Madi Devory, William Monroe

Annie Herrman, Madison County

Clara Moldenhauer, Nelson County

Abbie Ford, Fluvanna County

Sydney Chipperfield, Fluvanna County

Defense

Piper LaRochelle, Fluvanna County

Sydney Orange, William Monroe

Hannah Carroll, William Monroe

Taylor Craddock, STAB

Ally Barnett, Fluvanna County

Raelyn Allen, Nelson County

Olivia Kushkin, STAB

Mia Peifer, Tandem Friends

Goalkeeper

Addison Taylor, Covenant

Shelby Crawford, Fluvanna County