Player of the Year

Addi Foster, STAB

Foster, a team captain, finished her career as a two-time All-American and is affectionately known as “the heartbeat” of her team by Coach Carrington King. In her final season, she tallied 34 goals, registered 17 assists and added 28 draw controls for a STAB team that reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game for the second year in a row. She was a three-time All-LIS selection and a first-team all-state performer. She will play at the University of Virginia.

First team

Attack

Martha Oakey, STAB

Oakey scored a team-high 59 goals and added 23 assists and 64 draw controls for the Saints. She is a tireless worker and is just as adept at scoring a goal as she is setting up a teammate. She was a first-team VISAA Division I all-state performer and has verbally committed to Stanford.

Mia Maurer, STAB

Maurer was having a phenomenal season for STAB before an injury in the LIS championship game ended her season early. She tallied 20 goals and led the team with 29 assists. Maurer took home first-team all-conference and All-VISAA Division I honors. She has verbally committed to play at Virginia Tech.

Maggie Craytor, Western Albemarle

Craytor tallied a team-high 51 goals and dished out 23 assists to lead Western Albemarle to an undefeated season and the VHSL Class 4 state championship. She was especially dominant in the state tournament, finishing with 13 goals and seven assists in three games as she earned first-team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 4A and VHSL Class 4 all-state honors. Craytor has verbally committed to play at Delaware.

Sophia Bombardieri, Albemarle

Bombardieri tallied 48 goals and added 23 assists as the Patriots remained one of the top teams in the Jefferson District. She also recorded 36 draw controls, snagged 16 ground balls, and caused 11 turnovers as she took home first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D honors. She will play at VCU.

Lee Kestner, STAB

Kestner tallied 29 goals and eight assists for the Saints and was one of the program’s top dodgers. Additionally, she secured 49 draw controls, allowing the offense to go to work quickly. She earned first-team All-LIS and VISAA Division I all-state honors.

Reeve Goldstein, Western Albemarle

Goldstein led the Warriors in points, finishing with 36 goals and 44 assists. She was especially effective in the state playoffs, tallying four goals and nine assists to help lead Western Albemarle to the VHSL Class 4 state championship. She earned first-team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 4A and VHSL Class 4 all-state honors.

Midfielders

Delaney Poindexter, Covenant

Poindexter scored a team-high 44 goals, including the go-ahead goal in the state championship game, and chipped in 28 assists to lead the Eagles to Blue Ridge Athletic Conference and VISAA Division II state championships. She also tallied 71 ground balls and 71 draw controls while forcing a team-high 34 turnovers. Poindexter was named VISAA Division II State Player of the Year.

Lauren Grady, Albemarle

Grady posted a team-high 55 goals and added 32 assists to lead the Patriots to another regional tournament appearance. She also posted 87 draw controls, scooped up 43 ground balls and caused 38 turnovers as she took home All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D first-team honors. She will play at Marquette University.

Kerrigan Poindexter, Covenant

Last September, Poindexter elected to have foot surgery, which put her freshman sports season in jeopardy. She returned to the field and never missed a beat, scoring 47 goals and tallying 24 assists to lead the Eagles to another Blue Ridge Athletic Conference and VISAA Division II state championship. She won 68 draw controls, collected 44 ground balls and forced 17 turnovers as she took home first-team All-BRAC and VISAA Division II all-state honors.

Raleigh Foster, STAB

Foster tallied 33 goals and added three assists for the Saints. Defensively, she caused 11 turnovers while splitting time between attack and midfield. Foster was a first-team All-LIS selection and earned second-team VISAA Division I all-state honors.

Katie Alhusen, Western Albemarle

Alhusen ranked second on the team in goals (38) and added 16 assists as a key part of the offense. She led he team in ground balls (29) and was second in draw controls (65) and caused turnovers (21). Alhusen earned first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4A honors and was a second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection. She has verbally committed to play at Drexel.

McLean Stokes, Western Albemarle

Stokes led the Warriors with 68 draw controls and ranked second on the team with 23 ground balls and 16 forced turnovers. Offensively, she posted 31 goals and eight assists, including a hat trick and five draw controls in the Warriors' win over Dominion in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game. She was a first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4A performer.

Defense

Sophie Gangemi, STAB

Gangemi led the team with 27 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers and was excellent on the ride as well as clearing the defensive zone. She also chipped in offensively with eight goals and won 10 draw controls. Gangemi was a first-team All-LIS performer and was a VISAA Division I second-team all-state selection. She will play at the University of Southern California.

Meredith Missana, Albemarle

Missana tallied 17 ground balls and forced 11 turnovers on the season to earn All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D honors for Albemarle. She will play at Randolph-Macon University.

Aida Tiouririne, Covenant

Tiouririne was the calming force in the back for Covenant this spring as she helped anchor a young group of defenders. She posted 17 ground balls and caused 12 turnovers for the Eagles. She also contributed offensively with three draw controls as the Eagles won their second straight VISAA Division II state championship. She was a first-team VISAA all-state performer.

Juliana Murphy, Western Albemarle

Murphy led the Warriors in caused turnovers (22) and ranked second on the team in ground balls (25) and fourth in draw controls (31). She also contributed offensively with four goals and seven assists as she earned district, regional and VHSL Class 4 first-team honors. Murphy, who also is a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American, has verbally committed to play at High Point University.

Ashton Kilfoil, STAB

Kilfoil collected 14 ground balls and caused 14 turnovers for the Saints. Offensively, she posted 10 goals and an assist as she took home first-team All-LIS and second-team VISAA Division I all-state honors.

Genevieve Hathaway, Western Albemarle

Hathaway ranked second on the team in caused turnovers (21) and posted 20 ground balls and 31 draw controls. She also contributed offensively, finishing with 18 goals and seven assists. Hathaway earned first-team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 4A and VHSL Class 4 all-state honors for the Warriors.

Goalkeeper

Kennedy Buntrock, Western Albemarle

Buntrock tallied 86 saves and always seemed to come up with a timely stop when her team needed it. She earned All-Jefferson District first-team honors, shared Co-Region 4A Player of the Year accolades and was a first-team VHSL Class 4 all-state performer. Buntrock will play at Loyola (Maryland).

Second team

Attack

Taylor Florin, Western Albemarle

Annie Alhusen, Western Albemarle

Grace Fugleberg, Albemarle

Addison Garrett, Monticello

Sofia Raymond, Monticello

Maddie Stadler, Monticello

Peyton Marshall, Fluvanna County

Teagan Bower, Fluvanna County

Midfield

Lellie King, STAB

Kelsey Kirkeide, Albemarle

Margaret-Ann Graves, Covenant

Kendall Gibson, Monticello

Anna Messinger, Monticello

Lauren Garrett, Monticello

Gisele Harris, Monticello

Defense

Ary Branch, STAB

Madison Vandross, Albemarle

Jean-Nika Van der Westhuizen, Western Albemarle

Jossi Bailey, Monticello

Grace Shook, Western Albemarle

Annie McGahren, Western Albemarle

Marley Rochester, Fluvanna County

Goalkeeper

Katy Varaksa, Covenant

Campbell Murray, Monticello