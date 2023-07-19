Player of the Year

Robbie Handelsman, Woodberry Forest

Handelsman was a multi-event star for Woodberry Forest throughout the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. This spring, the senior captured the long jump title at the prestigious Dogwood Track Classic with a school record leap of 24 feet, 1 inch, then went on to also win the VISAA Division I state championship in the event (23-9.5). He also teamed with Landon Ellis, Jaden Ferguson and Sheldon Robinson to win the state title in the 4x100-meter relay with a record-setting time of 41.68. Handelsman earned state silver in the 200 (22.17) and was third in the 100 (10.85). Handelsman was named the Most Valuable Performer at the Dogwood Classic and finished his high school career as an 11-time all-state performer and five-time state champion. He will compete this coming year at the University of Pennsylvania.

First team

Jaden Ferguson, Woodberry Forest

Ferguson captured a VISAA state championship in both the high jump (6-4) and the triple jump (43-10) for the Tigers. Ferguson also was a key cog in the Tigers' state championship-winning 4x100-meter relay team. He also was named Most Valuable Performer in the field events at the Prep League championships after winning conference gold in the high jump and triple jump.

Bazil Mathes, Monticello

Mathes established himself as one of the distance runners in the Commonwealth after a pair of state championship performances this spring. The junior repeated as state champion in the 3,200 with a time of 9:29.52. He then capped the meet in impressive fashion as he used a big kick over the final 100 meters to win the 1,600 state crown in 4:21.

Harry Momolu, Fork Union

The junior capped off a terrific campaign by winning two titles at the VISAA state outdoor track and field championships. He opened the meet by winning gold in the 110-meter hurdles (15.53) and then followed it up with a victory in the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.52) for the Blue Devils.

Rodney Lora, Woodberry Forest

The senior standout finished his track and field career as the school record holder in the shot put, both in indoor and outdoor track. His first throw of the outdoor season was 61-7, a new school record. He eclipsed that mark in each of his final three throws of his high school career, including a massive 66-1 to win the state title and break the VISAA state meet record, which had stood since 1967. Lora also finished second in the discus at the state meet with a quality throw of 158-8. He will play college football at North Carolina this fall.

Armel Mukam, Woodberry Forest

Mukam, along with Lora, provided Woodberry Forest with a formidable 1-2 punch in the field events all season long. The senior captured state gold in the discus with a strong throw of 162-1. He followed that up with a second-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 52-4.25. He will play football at Notre Dame this fall.

Dante Bernardini, Charlottesville

Bernardini was a force in the field events for Charlottesville this season. The senior captured a state title at the Virginia High School League Class 3 track and field championships in the shot put with a throw of 49-6. He also finished fifth in the discus (136-11) at the state meet.

Jackson Edwards, Fork Union

Edwards had a strong campaign in the Prep League and capped it in fitting fashion with a state championship in the 800 (1:59.20) at the VISAA state track and field championships in Richmond.

Callan Smith, Charlottesville

Smith had a breakout season in the pole vault this spring for Charlottesville. The junior captured top honors in his section at the Dogwood Track Classic in May, then capped the season by winning gold in the pole vault (13-0) at the VHSL Class 3 state track and field championships in Lynchburg.

Shannon Simango, Blue Ridge

Simango continued to thrive as a dual-sport athlete at Blue Ridge. A standout on the basketball court as a post player, the big man showcased his talents in track and field this spring as he captured gold in the discus (132-10) at the VISAA Division II state meet.

Jarrett Clark, Woodberry Forest

Clark was a man on a mission this season for Woodberry Forest, emerging as the team’s top hurdler. Ranked No 1 for most of the season among private school competitors, he earned runner-up honors in the 110-meter hurdles (15.79) and 300 intermediate hurdles (40.61) at the VISAA Division I state meet in Richmond.

Jack Intihar, Western Albemarle

Intihar was a jack of all trades for Western Albemarle. He made the most of his opportunities, finishing second at the VHSL Class 4 state meet in the pole vault (13-6) and sixth in the 200 (21.99). He will compete at Dartmouth University.

Sebastian Phillips, Woodberry Forest

Phillips continued to raise the bar locally as one of the top pole vaulters in Central Virginia. The senior tied for first at the Dogwood Track Classic, but finished second following a jump off. He placed second at the Prep League meet (15-0) and was third at the VISAA state meet (14-0). Phillips set the school record in the pole vault at 15-5 this spring and will compete at UVa next season.

Edward Woltz, Woodberry Forest

Woltz made the most of his final high school season at Woodberry Forest. The senior finished third in the high jump (6-4) at the prestigious Dogwood Classic and followed that up with a runner-up finish at the VISAA Division I state meet (6-4). He will compete for the University of North Carolina next season.

Andrew Skelton, Blue Ridge

Skelton had a sensational spring season for Blue Ridge. The senior was one of the Barons’ top performers in the field events and capped off a great season with a second-place finish in the discus (128-2) at the VISAA Division II state meet.

Marius Mazeika, Woodberry Forest

Mazeika took his rightful place among the top up-and-coming track and field talents in Central Virginia this spring. The junior had an impressive season and earned silver in the triple jump (42-1) at the VISAA Division I state meet.

Anthony Kodjo, Woodberry Forest

Kodjo was a force in the pole vault throughout his career at Woodberry Forest. The senior was among the top jumpers in the Prep League over the last two seasons and cleared the bar at 15 feet to finish second at the VISAA Division I state meet in Richmond.

Charles Campbell, Fork Union

Campbell took home runner-up honors in the 400 (50.40) at the VISAA Division I state meet in Richmond.

Jackson Rose, Miller

Rose earned all-Blue Ridge Conference honors in multiple events for the Mavericks. At the VISAA Division II state meet, he earned silver in the 400 (51.95) and was fourth in the 200 (22.94).

Jon Nathan Lawrence, Covenant

Lawrence made the most of his first varsity season of track and field, earning all-state honors in multiple events for Covenant. The freshman finished third in both the 800 (2:01.92) and the 1,600 (4:32.69) at the VISAA Division II state meet.

Biruk Beardsley, STAB

Beardsley closed out his high school career at St. Anne’s-Belfield with a bang following a couple of all-state performances. The senior finished third in the 800 (2:01.44) and the 1,600 (4:24.18) at the VISAA Division I state track and field championships.

Cedric Jungmann, Blue Ridge

Jungmann was a standout in the field events for the Barons, earning a third-place finish in the shot put (41-11.25) at the VISAA Division II state meet in Richmond.

Daniel Vizcaino, Monticello

Vizcaino has been a distant running standout around Central Virginia throughout his varsity career at Monticello. The junior continued to shine this spring as he finished third in the 800 (1:59.18) for the Mustangs at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field championships.

Hudson Toll, STAB

Toll won the Prep League title in the discus and finished third at the VISAA Division I state meet with a throw of 154-8. He also qualified for the New Balance Nationals.