Player of the Year

Gordon Fairborn, Western Albemarle

Fairborn missed most of his sophomore year with an injury and there was plenty of uncertainty about his status for the 2023 season. But the junior returned back and better than ever as he assumed the No. 1 singles spot for Western Albemarle and helped lead the Warriors to another Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship. Fairborn won the Region 4D singles title and represented the Warriors in the VHSL Class 4 state singles tournament.

First team

Luca Bonfigli, Monticello

Bonfigli has been a rock at the No. 1 singles spot for Monticello’s boys tennis team the past two seasons. This spring, he helped lead the Mustangs to the program’s first VHSL Class 3 state tournament championship match. He also teamed with Jonathan Belmares to win the Region 3C doubles title and reached regional semifinals in singles.

Luke Kielbasa, Western Albemarle

Kielbasa wrapped up a sensational career at Western Albemarle with another state championship. A preseason wrist injury put his season in jeopardy, but he returned to the court and the success continued. The senior went undefeated at No. 3 singles and did not lose a match against a public school opponent in his career. He captured the VHSL Class 4 state doubles title with Brader Eby.

Brader Eby, Western Albemarle

Eby has been nothing short of sensational since joining the Western Albemarle tennis team last season as a freshman. The southpaw has not lost a match in his first two seasons with the Warriors, including an unbeaten run at the No. 2 singles spot this season. He captured his second straight VHSL Class 4 state doubles title with Luke Kielbasa this past spring and helped the Warriors win the Class 4 state team title.

Wade Sturman, Western Albemarle

Sturman was a workhorse in the middle of Western Albemarle’s lineup this season. He did not lose a match this season and has gone undefeated in his first two varsity seasons. Sturman was the first player off the court for the Warriors in the VHSL Class 4 state championship match against Hanover.

Eric Li, Woodberry Forest

Li earned All-Virginia Prep League honors as the Tigers' top singles and doubles player alongside Algernon Butler. He finished with seven singles victories and was a first-team Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association all-state selection.

Cooper Weiss, Covenant

Weiss continued to flourish as he assumed the top spot in the lineup for Covenant’s boys tennis team this spring. He posted a 13-5 record in singles and an 8-3 mark at No. 1 doubles along with teammate Tomas Chao to earn Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors. He also was a VISAA Division II first-team all-state selection.

Luke Frank, Charlottesville

Frank led the Black Knights in singles and doubles victories in his final campaign. He also reached the Region 3C finals in singles and was a semifinalist in doubles for Charlottesville.

Algernon Butler, Woodberry Forest

Butler finished the season with a 9-3 record in singles and was a formidable foe at No. 1 doubles with teammate Eric Li. He was selected a first-team VISAA Division I all-state performer.

Tomas Chao, Covenant

Chao had a strong season at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for Covenant. He finished 11-5 in singles and 8-4 at No. 1 doubles with Cooper Weiss. He earned first-team All-Blue Ridge Athletic Conference honors and was a first-team VISAA Division II all-state performer.