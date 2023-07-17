Player of the Year

Rocco Fleming, Charlottesville

Fleming made the most of his final varsity campaign at Charlottesville with a breakout season. The senior forward scored a team-high 20 goals, including a clutch goal in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state semifinals, to lead the Black Knights. He also posted nine assists as he emerged as one of the impact performers in Central Virginia. Fleming garnered All-Region 3C and VHSL Class 3 first-team all-state honors.

First team

Forwards

Alex Keeton, Western Albemarle

After missing the first three games because of an injury, Keeton quickly made up for lost time and finished with a team-high 16 goals and eight assists. He earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D honors and was a first-team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection. Keeton will play collegiately at Mary Washington.

Thimson Duolo, Charlottesville

The 6-foot-4 sophomore forward tallied 17 goals and added eight assists to lead a very talented and deep Charlottesville squad. He was a first-team All-Region 3C performer for the Black Knights and was selected to the VHSL Class 3 all-state second team.

Maycol Echeverria, Albemarle

Echeveria tallied a career-high 13 goals and added an assist as the Patriots won the Region 5D title and secured a berth in the VHSL Class 5 state tournament. He garnered all-district and all-region honors and was a second-team VHSL Class 5 all-state performer.

Will Acgtblu, Monticello

Acgtblu played a key role in the Mustangs' success throughout this spring as they made another magical postseason run. He led the team in goals and was among the leaders in assists as Monticello reached the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. Acgtblu earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C honors and was a second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.

Midfield

Elias Zell, Charlottesville

Zell was a two-way standout in the midfield for Charlottesville during its run to the VHSL Class 3 state championship game. He was stout defensively and limited opponents from generating offense through the midfield. Zell also was not afraid to push play forward as he posted a goal and an assist. He earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C honors and was a VHSL Class 3 first-team all-state selection.

Luke McClung, Albemarle

McClung was a pillar of strength in the midfield for Albemarle throughout the 2023 season. The senior was a maestro offensively as he routinely orchestrated the offensive buildup for the Patriots. He was just as aware on the defensive side and could be counted on to make the right play. McClung earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D honors and was a VHSL Class 5 second-team all-state performer.

Jamey Williamson, Western Albemarle

Williamson tallied 12 goals and added 12 assists and was one of the more consistent offensive threats in the Jefferson District. He garnered All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D honors and was named a VHSL Class 4 second-team all-state selection.

Darrius Tyler, Monticello

Tyler used his speed to initiate offense through the midfield and put opposing defenses routinely under pressure. He was a key cog in the Mustangs' run to the state tournament and earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C honors. Tyler also was a VHSL Class 3 second-team all-state performer.

Will Davis, Fluvanna County

Davis wrapped up a solid career as one of the most productive players to don a Fluvanna County soccer uniform. The senior midfielder posted 10 goals and 10 assists on the season and contributed on 74% of his team’s offense this past spring. He earned All-Jefferson District honors and was a first-team All-Region 3C performer. He will play at Averett University.

Miguel Benitez, Blue Ridge

Benitez was a force offensively for Blue Ridge during its strong postseason run. He led the Barons in goals scored and was a threat to score every time he had the ball on his foot. Benitez earned all-conference honors and was a VISAA Division II first-team all-state performer.

Alvaro Picchi Reig, Blue Ridge

Picchi Reig was the perfect complement to Benetiz offensively. He had great vision and a nose for the net for the Barons, ranking among the team’s top playmakers and goal scorers. He earned all-conference honors and was a second-team VISAA Division II all-state selection

Defense

Jack Dofflemyer, Albemarle

Dofflemyer was the linchpin of an Albemarle defense that conceded just four goals over the final six weeks of the season. A two-time captain, the junior was devastating on the backline for a defense that posted nine shutouts after making the switch to centerback. He earned All-Jefferson District, All-Region 5D and VHSL Class 5 first-team all-state honors.

Alejandro Ford, Woodberry Forest

The 6-foot-5 junior had the size to win contested balls in the air and the skill and technique to win battles in the penalty area. He was a first-team All-Prep League and VISAA Division I second-team all-state performer.

Soren Povisils, Charlottesville

Povisils continued to flourish as a two-way threat for Charlottesville. Offensively, the senior tallied a pair of goals and chipped in six assists and was a key component in the buildup from the back end. He also was a forced defensively, serving as a backstop for a very formidable defense. Povisils earned All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C honors and was a VHSL Class 3 first-team all-state performer.

Selorm Kalitsi, Blue Ridge

Kalitsi was the defensive catalyst on the back end for Blue Ridge. The senior did not shy away from attackers and often came away with the ball. He earned all-conference honors for the Barons and was a VISAA Division II first-team all-state performer.

Carter Shaffer, Western Albemarle

Shaffer was the team’s best on-ball defender and emerged as a leader on the Western backline. He also contributed offensively with five goals and helped the Warriors post 10 clean sheets. He earned district and regional honors and was a VHSL Class 4 second-team all-state performer.

Goalkeeper

Jacob Engel, Charlottesville

Engel turned in another sensational season in his final campaign at Charlottesville. The senior was a force between the sticks and had a knack for making the correct reads and coming up with timely stops. He finished his final season with 70 saves and 11 shutouts. Engel garnered district and regional honors and was a VHSL Class 3 second-team all-state performer.

Second team

Forwards

Eddison Duolo, Charlottesville

Fernando Noriega Maldonado, Albemarle

Seth McLearen, Madison County

Pierce Slater, Monticello

Silas Carter, Madison County

Addison Patchett, Fluvanna County

Robbie Handelsman, Woodberry Forest

Midfielders

Adam Coppi, Albemarle

Sam Bartczak, Madison County

Diego Dominguez, Covenant

Jaime Velasco-Rodas, William Monroe

Santiago Gonzalez, William Monroe

Defense

Devin Kriebel, Albemarle

Hayden Slayter, Monticello

Beau Crouthamel, Madison County

Noah Jones, Fluvanna County

Brandon Weiss, Covenant

Bryce Breeden, Madison County

Alex Van de Graff, Madison County

Tracer Newcomb, William Monroe

Goalkeeper

Rylan Meza, Woodberry Forest

Joe Stein, Albemarle

Andrew Yowell, Monticello​