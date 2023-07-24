Player of the Year

Tyler Spano, Western Albemarle

The senior dominated from the X, posting a career-high 396 faceoff wins and an 88% success rate. The 2023 Jefferson District Player of the Year was far from a one-trick pony and showcased his ability to finish around the net with a team-high 53 goals and 50 assists on the season. He also scooped up 353 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers to take home district, regional and VHSL Class 4 all-state honors.

First team

Attack

Peyton Booth, STAB

Booth led the team in scoring for a second straight year and recorded back-to-back 100-point campaigns as the Saints reached the VISAA Division I state tournament. The Cornell commit averaged more than six points a game and was an All-Virginia Prep League first-team selection.

Ace Nichols, Blue Ridge

Nichols led the team with 39 goals and added 40 assists and always rose to the occasion in big games. He was named the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference player of the year and will play Division I lacrosse this coming spring at Lindenwood University.

Cole Baglio, Western Albemarle

Baglio tallied a career-high 53 goals and 42 assists to rank second on the team with 95 points. He also did the work defensively, finishing with 26 ground balls and 10 turnovers as he picked up district, regional and VHSL Class 4 first-team all-state honors.

Quinn Reilly, Western Albemarle

Reilly scored 49 goals and added 24 assists to finish with 73 points. He also was stellar defensively, finishing with 46 ground balls and eight caused turnovers. The Warriors' attackman garnered first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4A honors.

Kevin Myers, Albemarle

Myers tallied 36 goals and added 12 assists to lead Albemarle. He also scooped up 30 ground balls and was constantly around the ball. Myers was an All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D first-team performer.

Jack Mullins, STAB

Mullins tallied 49 goals and added 21 assists while averaging 3.7 points a game this season. He also got the job done defensively, finishing with 26 ground balls. He was a first-team All-Virginia Prep League performer.

Midfield

Hunter Rockhill, Woodberry Forest

Rockhill tallied 30 goals and added 26 assists as he led the Tigers to the Virginia Prep League title. The VPL player of the year was a phenomenal defender as well, posting a team-high 42 ground balls. He earned first-team VISAA Division I all-state honors.

Kayle Ryan, Blue Ridge

Ryan tallied 37 goals and 14 assists, and his electric speed and quick release made him a force to be reckoned with for the Barons. He was a first-team All-Blue Ridge Athletic Conference performer and has led the Blue Ridge midfield in scoring the past two seasons.

Luke Breslin, Covenant

Breslin tallied a team-high 45 goals and added 20 assists for the Eagles. He also posted 47 ground balls and garnered All-Blue Ridge Athletic Conference and VISAA Division II first-team all-state honors.

Jacob Messinger, Monticello

Messinger led the Mustangs in goals and assist and was a handful to deal with in the offensive zone. Messinger took home first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4A honors for the Mustangs. He will play at Hampden-Sydney College next spring.

Wes Martin, STAB

Martin tallied 32 goals to rank second on the team and chipped in 11 assists despite drawing consistent long-pole coverage. He also posted 27 ground balls as he was named a first-team All-Virginia Prep League selection.

Defense

Cam Wheelans, Blue Ridge

Wheelans was recognized as the top defender in the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference this season. He posted five goals and 27 ground balls and was a VISAA Division II second-team all-state performer.

Grant Karczewski, Western Albemarle

Karczewski tallied 26 grounds balls and forced seven turnovers to earn first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4A honors. He also pitched in offensively with his powerful shot, posting 17 goals and five assists. He was a second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection. Karczewski is committed to play football at Virginia Tech.

Cole George, STAB

George was one of the top long-pole defenders in the Virginia Prep League this past spring. He led the squad in forced turnovers and committed the fewest penalties in his unit. He was a first-team All-Virginia Prep League performer for the Saints.

Jake Fontaine, Western Albemarle

Fontaine amassed 25 ground balls and caused 14 forced turnovers for the Warriors. He garnered first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4A honors for Western Albemarle.

Bennett Schantz, Albemarle

Schantz tallied a team-high 59 ground balls for the Patriots and showed a nose for the ball. He also contributed offensively with a pair of goals. Schantz was a first-team All-Jefferson District performer.

Goalkeeper

Brody Burrell, Blue Ridge

Burrell posted 155 saves and two clean sheets for the Barons to spark their run to the VISAA state semifinals. He was a first-team All-Blue Ridge Athletic Conference performer and a second-team VISAA Division II all-state selection. He will play at Colgate University.

Second team

Attack

Evan Lustig, STAB

Kai Archer, Covenant

Thomas Payette, Orange County

Mason Lunn, Covenant

Midfield

Quinn Shifflett, Western Albemarle

Owen Tighe, Albemarle

Wyatt Oliver, Orange County

Defense

Freddie Von Lewinski, Western Albemarle

Sutton Veliky, Albemarle

Sam Messinger, Monticello

Goalkeeper

Callan Baker, STAB

Ayden Wyant, Covenant

Owen Lindsay, Charlottesville