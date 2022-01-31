2022 Virginia football schedule revealed

Earlier Monday, Virginia coach Tony Elliott said his Cavaliers would play a few times on non-traditional days during the week in his first season at the helm of the program.

He had an advanced look at UVa’s full slate ahead of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s schedule release show Monday night on ACC Network.

And his first conference game as Hoos coach will be played on a Friday.

UVa kicks off ACC action at Syracuse on Sept. 23, pitting the Cavaliers and senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong against ex-UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, who are now in the same roles with the Orange. Anae and Beck tutored Armstrong to a record-setting 2021 in which he threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns.

The Hoos also meet Georgia Tech on a Thursday, when they travel to Atlanta for an Oct. 20 clash with the Yellow Jackets.

That bout at the Carrier Dome against Syracuse, though, is in Week 4 following previously announced nonconference contests for the Cavaliers with FCS Richmond (Sept. 3) to open the campaign at home, a trip to Big Ten opponent Illinois (Sept. 10) and a home date against in-state foe Old Dominion (Sept. 17).

UVa stays on the road after its trek to Syracuse and goes to Wallace Wade Stadium to face Duke on Oct. 1 before returning home to host Louisville on Oct. 8.

The Cavaliers’ bye week the next one, breaking up their season perfectly in half.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get off to a good start,” Elliott said, “and then mid-season take a little bit of a break and regroup and get healthy, and then get ready for a strong finish down the stretch.”

The contest at Georgia Tech is on the heels of UVa’s off week, but after that the Cavaliers have the luxury of playing four straight games in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers host ACC meetings with Miami (Oct. 29), North Carolina (Nov. 5) and Pittsburgh (Nov. 12) before taking on Coastal Carolina (Nov. 19) in their last nonconference date of the season. UVa played four straight home games during the pandemic-impacted 2020 campaign, when the schedule was altered during the year. But this 2022 slate is the first original UVa schedule to include a four-game homestand for the Hoos since 2011.

Those four at home set up the regular-season finale against rival Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Nov. 26 in Blacksburg.

