2022 Central Virginia volleyball coach of the year: Julie Radlinski, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Julie Radlinski, Western Albemarle
Radlinski guided Western Albemarle to another outstanding season that ended with district and regional championships and a trip to the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. The Warriors held off a late charge to take home their second straight Jefferson District regular season championship. In the postseason, Radlinski’s squad made history by capturing the program’s first-ever regional title.
