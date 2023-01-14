 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Central Virginia volleyball coach of the year: Julie Radlinski, Western Albemarle

Volleyball_MK02.jpg

Western Albemarle volleyball head coach Julie Radlinski speaks to her team during a game against Salem on Nov. 3.

 MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Julie Radlinski, Western Albemarle

Radlinski guided Western Albemarle to another outstanding season that ended with district and regional championships and a trip to the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. The Warriors held off a late charge to take home their second straight Jefferson District regular season championship. In the postseason, Radlinski’s squad made history by capturing the program’s first-ever regional title.

