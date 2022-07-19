2022 Central Virginia softball coach of the year: Neal Ferguson, Orange County

Coach of the Year
Neal Ferguson, Orange County
Under Ferguson's guidance, Orange County has emerged as one of the premier softball programs in Central Virginia. The Hornets opened the season with 17 straight wins en route to capturing the Jefferson District championship. Orange County went on to reach the Region 4D championship game and earn a berth in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today