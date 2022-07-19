 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Central Virginia softball coach of the year: Neal Ferguson, Orange County

Neal Ferguson

Orange County's Neal Ferguson is the 2022 Central Virginia softball coach of the year.

Coach of the Year

Neal Ferguson, Orange County

Under Ferguson's guidance, Orange County has emerged as one of the premier softball programs in Central Virginia. The Hornets opened the season with 17 straight wins en route to capturing the Jefferson District championship. Orange County went on to reach the Region 4D championship game and earn a berth in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament.

