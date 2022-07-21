2022 Central Virginia girls track and field coach of the year: Marie Whitten, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year

Despite moving up to a larger classification this season, Marie Whitten continued to make the Western Albemarle girls track and field program as competitive as ever. During the indoor season, the Warriors won a pair of relay state titles and had eight individuals place to place second at the VHSL Class 4 indoor track and field championships in Lynchburg. This spring, it was more of the same, as Western Albemarle won the 4x800-meter relay state title to lead the Warriors to top five team finish at the state outdoor meet.