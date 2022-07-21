 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Central Virginia girls track and field coach of the year: Marie Whitten, Western Albemarle

072921-cdp-sports-ALL CVA TRACK016.JPG

Western Albemarle's Marie Whitten is the 2022 Central Virginia girls track and field coach of the year.

 Daily Progress file

Coach of the Year

Marie Whitten, Western Albemarle

Despite moving up to a larger classification this season, Marie Whitten continued to make the Western Albemarle girls track and field program as competitive as ever. During the indoor season, the Warriors won a pair of relay state titles and had eight individuals place to place second at the VHSL Class 4 indoor track and field championships in Lynchburg. This spring, it was more of the same, as Western Albemarle won the 4x800-meter relay state title to lead the Warriors to top five team finish at the state outdoor meet.

