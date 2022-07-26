2022 Central Virginia girls tennis coach of the year: Davy Hairston, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year

Hairston helped the Western Albemarle girls tennis program rise to a championship level once again in his first season as head coach and the team's first season in Class 4. He guided the Warriors to an undefeated Jefferson District record, all the while helping build the program as a whole. Western Albemarle tennis players won 75 of the 79 singles matches they competed in during the regular season and dropped just two doubles matches. In postseason play, the Warriors won 15 of the 17 matches to secure another state championship.