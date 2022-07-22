 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Central Virginia girls soccer coach of the year: Amy Sherrill, Albemarle

Sherril

Albemarle's Amy Sherrill is the 2022 Central Virginia girls soccer coach of the year.

 Contributed photo

Coach of the Year

Amy Sherrill, Albemarle

The Albemarle girls soccer team continued to build on its reputation as not only one of the top programs in Central Virginia, but also throughout the entire state. Under Sherrill's guidance, the Patriots captured the Jefferson District regular season title and advanced to the Region 5D semifinals this season.

