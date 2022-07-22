2022 Central Virginia girls soccer coach of the year: Amy Sherrill, Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Amy Sherrill, Albemarle
The Albemarle girls soccer team continued to build on its reputation as not only one of the top programs in Central Virginia, but also throughout the entire state. Under Sherrill's guidance, the Patriots captured the Jefferson District regular season title and advanced to the Region 5D semifinals this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today