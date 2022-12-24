 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Central Virginia girls runner of the year: Maddie Gardiner, Covenant

Gardiner

Covenant's Maddie Gardiner is the 2022 Central Virginia girls runner of the year.

 Cassidy Girvin, For The Daily Progress

Maddie Gardiner, Covenant

Gardiner continued to build on her reputation as one of the top female distance runners in Virginia as she won her second straight VISAA Division II state championship. She opened the season with the best individual time at the Ragged Mountain Cup, finishing the two-mile circuit in 11:01.6. Gardiner finished third at the Albemarle Invitational (18:08.9) and garnered runner-up honors at the Blue Ridge Conference meet (18:03.66). She capped the season with a blue-ribbon run at the VISAA Division II state meet (18:37.20) to successfully defend her title. Gardiner also qualified for the Champs Sports National Cross Country Championships and finished 20th in the country.

