2022 Central Virginia girls lacrosse co-coaches of the year: Carrington King, STAB, and Colleen Norair, Covenant

Carrington King, St. Anne’s-Belfield

King truly left his mark in his second year in charge of the program, guiding STAB to its first VISAA Division I state title since 2011. The Saints were a dominant force in the League of Independent Schools and helped set the standard in Central Virginia. STAB capped the season with an impressive victory over Paul VI in the state championship game.

Colleen Norair, Covenant

The Eagles generated plenty of excitement this spring under Norair. Following a close loss to Trinity Episcopal in late March, Covenant closed the season with 14 straight victories, capped by an 8-7 come-from-behind overtime victory over perennial powerhouse Nansemond-Suffolk to claim the VISAA Division II state championship.

