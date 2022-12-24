 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Central Virginia girls cross country coach of the year: Ann Dunn, Covenant

Ann Dunn, Covenant

Dunn guided the Eagles to one of its most successful seasons in program history. At the Ragged Mountain Cup, Covenant had a team finish third against some of the top programs in Central Virginia. The Eagles also finished a solid 12th at the Albemarle Invitational in a stacked field of quality runners and teams. At the private school level, Dunn’s team captured the Blue Ridge Conference title for the second season in a row and then went on to win the VISAA Division II state championship.

