2022 Central Virginia football co-coaches of the year: Will Patrick, Louisa, and Chad Ciesil, Covenant

  • 0
Will Patrick

Louisa head coach Will Patrick

Louisa head coach Will Patrick

 TRISTAN LOREI, THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Will Patrick, Louisa County

The Lions fielded one of the top offensive units in the Jefferson District and were once again dominant on the defensive end. Patrick’s team went unbeaten during the regular season, captured its sixth straight district title and advanced to the Region 4D semifinals.

Chad Ciesil, Covenant

Ciesil made a great impression in his first season in charge of the Covenant football program. The veteran coach guided the Eagles to an unbeaten season, which included a conference title as well as the VISFL 8-man state championship.

