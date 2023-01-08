2022 Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year: Brittany McElheney, Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Brittany McElheney, Albemarle
McElheney served as the architect and mastermind behind another undefeated regular season for Albemarle. The veteran coach has guided the Patriots to the Jefferson District championship in each of her seven seasons on the sidelines in charge of the program. Albemarle outscored its opposition 92-1 during the regular season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today