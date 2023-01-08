 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year: Brittany McElheney, Albemarle

Albemarle coach Brittany McElheney, seen here with senior players on this year's team, is in the 2022 Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year.

Coach of the Year

Brittany McElheney, Albemarle

McElheney served as the architect and mastermind behind another undefeated regular season for Albemarle. The veteran coach has guided the Patriots to the Jefferson District championship in each of her seven seasons on the sidelines in charge of the program. Albemarle outscored its opposition 92-1 during the regular season.

