2022 Central Virginia boys track and field coach of the year: Curtis Phillips, Woodberry Forest

Coach of the Year
Curtis Phillips, Woodberry Forest
Phillips guided Woodberry Forest to brilliant indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, winning a pair of VISAA state team championships and numerous individual titles. The Tigers won both the VISAA indoor and outdoor state team championships and captured eight individual and relay state titles during the outdoor season. Phillips was named Virginia Prep League and VISAA state coach of the year.
