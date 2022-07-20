 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Central Virginia boys track and field coach of the year: Curtis Phillips, Woodberry Forest

Phillips

Woodberry Forest's Curtis Phillips is the 2022 Central Virginia boys track and field coach of the year.

Coach of the Year

Curtis Phillips, Woodberry Forest

Phillips guided Woodberry Forest to brilliant indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, winning a pair of VISAA state team championships and numerous individual titles. The Tigers won both the VISAA indoor and outdoor state team championships and captured eight individual and relay state titles during the outdoor season. Phillips was named Virginia Prep League and VISAA state coach of the year.

