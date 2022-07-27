 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Central Virginia boys tennis coach of the year: Chip Grobmyer, Albemarle

  • 0
Grobmyer

Albemarle's Chip Grobmyer is the 2022 Central Virginia boys tennis coach of the year.

 Contributed photo

Coach of the Year

Chip Grobmyer, Albemarle

Grobmyer continues to cultivate successful tennis players and teams at Albemarle High School. The Patriots finished runner-up in the Jefferson District standings and advanced to the semifinals of the VHSL Region 5D tournament. Grobmyer’s team lost to Riverside, who went on to claim the regional title. He also had players reach the regional semifinals in both singles and doubles.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert