2022 Central Virginia boys tennis coach of the year: Chip Grobmyer, Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Chip Grobmyer, Albemarle
Grobmyer continues to cultivate successful tennis players and teams at Albemarle High School. The Patriots finished runner-up in the Jefferson District standings and advanced to the semifinals of the VHSL Region 5D tournament. Grobmyer’s team lost to Riverside, who went on to claim the regional title. He also had players reach the regional semifinals in both singles and doubles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today